The Steelers Hall of Honor was created to honor those who have made immeasurable contributions to the organization, whether it be on the field, or off the field.
On Saturday, the newest additions to the group were welcomed into the fold when the Hall of Honor Class of 2023 was announced during a ceremony at Saint Vincent College as a part of the Steelers Back Together Weekend celebration.
The Hall of Honor Class of 2023 includes four Super Bowl champions who appeal to fans from all generations and includes legends James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith.
"I think it's a great class," said Rooney. "It represents the kind of guys that were a great part of Steelers football and deserve to be recognized in our Hall of Honor.
"A lot of guys who were part of the foundation going way back, and this year Ray Mansfield, he started in the humbler times of Steelers football. We always try to talk about the older guys and have some representation of the earlier teams. It's good to have a mix of different eras."
Smith was on hand for the announcement and said he was humbled when he got the call from Art Rooney II delivering the news.
"It's hard to describe. You play for a team with the legacy and tradition that the Steelers and to be put in a group with the names on that wall, you almost don't believe you belong," said Smith. "A lot of those guys are the greatest football players ever to play this game. It is humbling and I am honored just to be thrown in the same sentence as them."
The team introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017, an idea that came from Steelers President Art Rooney II, along with late Chairman Dan Rooney. The Hall of Honor was established to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 until now. To be considered, a player must be retired at least three years and played a minimum of three seasons for the Steelers. Former coaches and contributors had to make significant contributions to the team and community.
The Steelers will welcome the 2023 Hall of Honor Class on the weekend the team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Steelers will enshrine the new class, which includes an on-field presentation during the game on Sunday, Oct. 29. The Hall of Honor Dinner will be held on Sat., Oct. 28., when the team officially inducts this year's Hall of Honor class during a special ceremony at Acrisure Stadium. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase here.
The Hall of Honor display is part of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, which is located at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is located near Gate B above the team's Pro Shop.
