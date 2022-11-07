Slippery Rock University men’s cross country team recorded its highest finish at a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship since 2008 with a third place showing at the PSAC meet Saturday at Mansfield’s Lamb’s Creek XC Course.
The Rock put three runners in the top 10 and had four runners earn All-Conference honors for finishing in the top 30 positions.
Defending champion Edinboro repeated its title with 33 points. Shippensburg took second with 55 points, followed by Slippery Rock in third with 86 points. It marked the highest finish for an SRU men’s XC team since the 2008 squad took second. California (Pa.) was fourth with 110 points and Lock Haven rounded out the top five with 180 points.
A total of 145 individuals finished the 8,000-meter course and all 16 PSAC teams recorded scores at the meet.
Slippery Rock was paced by a trio of first team All-PSAC honorees as Troy Hart (Reynolds High), Ethan Brentham and Shannon Dooley all finished inside the top 10 positions. Devon Navaroli also picked up a second team All-PSAC honor by placing 19th.
Hart led the way in fifth place in 25:23 to pick up his first career All-PSAC honor in cross country. His improvement between 2021 and 2022 was remarkable, as Hart finished this meet in 47th place last year, more than two minutes slower than his time Saturday.
Brentham picked up his first All-PSAC award with an eighth place showing in 25:35 and Dooley earned his third straight All-PSAC honor with a 10th place finish in 25:38.
The top 15 finishers are named to first team All-PSAC honors, while finishers 16-30 are named to second team all-conference honors. Navaroli picked up his second career All-PSAC award in XC with a 19th place finish in 25:58.
SRU’s scorers were capped by Tucker Davis, who was 46th in 26:56.
Saturday’s meet marked the first of back-to-back championship meets SRU will race on the Mansfield course. The Rock is off this weekend. The NCAA Div. II Atlantic Region Championships are on Nov. 19.
THIEL
GREENVILLE — The Thiel College men’s lacrosse team will host a Prospect Day at the Rissell-Schreyer Dome on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The camp, open to boys graduating high school in 2023, 2024 and 2025, will begin with check-in at 10:30 a.m. A college-style practice begins at 11 a.m. with lunch scheduled for 1:30 p.m. A question-and-answer session and campus tour will begin at 2 p.m.
The cost is $75 per camper and includes a T-shirt and lunch.
The registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 5. For questions, contact interim head coach Bryan McClure at 724-589-2044 or bmcclure@thiel.edu.
LACROSSE
PICK UP & PLAY
This is USA Lacrosse National Celebrate Lacrosse Week. A “Pick Up & Play” event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Thiel College’s Alumni Stadium
No equipment is necessary. For boys and girls across Mercer County, ages eight to high school that have never played lacrosse. You can also register for a free introductory clinic.
Visit usalacrosse.com/celebrate lacrosse.
• Women’s Basketball — The Thiel women’s basketball team will host a tipoff clinic at the recently renovated Beeghly Gymnasium on Sunday.
The camp, which will be held from 1-4 p.m., is open to boys and girls in grades 1-6.
Thiel college coaches and players will serve as instructors for the clinic, which will focus on offensive and defensive tips and techniques.
Parents can download and print out the required form at thiel.edu. The cost of the camp is $30, and payment will be accepted at the door beginning at 12:30 p.m. The camp fee includes a T-shirt.
Checks should be made payable to Thiel College.
For questions, contact Thiel women’s basketball head coach Rob Clune at 724-589-2141 or rclune@thiel.edu.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Soccer — The newly-crowned Presidents’ Athletic Conference champion Titans will meet Amherst College (Mass.) in the opening round of the annual NCAA Div. III Championship tournament.
The match is set for Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Rochester, N.Y.
According to the NCAA website, 44 conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 64-team tourney. One team will be selected from Pool B. The other 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.
Coached by veteran Titans’ taskmaster Girish Thakar, Westminster (14-3-1) avenged a regular-season setback to Franciscan University with a 2-0 triumph in the title tilt.
The Amherst Mammoths (16-2) won the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) championship for the 6th time (2001, ‘03, ‘11, ‘16, ‘20) with a 2-0 win over Wesleyan University. Similarly, Amherst avenged a regular-season loss to Tufts University (2-0) with a 1-0 NESCAC tourney semifinals win (1-0, OT).
According to the NCAA website, sixteen 4-team sites will host 1st- and 2nd-round play Nov 11-12 or 12-13. Second-round winners advance to one of 4 sectional sites Nov. 18-19 or 19-20. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. Winners of the 4 sectionals advance to the semifinals Dec. 2 and 4, at Kerr Stadium, Salem, Virginia, with Roanoke College and Old Dominion Athletic Conference serving as hosts.
Christopher Newport University defeated The College of New Jersey in Greensboro, N.C. for the 2021 NCAA D-III crown — its first national title.
Westminster women’s program will be making its 5th appearance in the NCAA tourney under Thakar’s tutelage.
GROVE CITY
Men’s Swimming — Freshman Will Sterrett was named PAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week on Monday.
Sterrett earned two wins for Grove City at Saturday’s double dual meet hosted by SUNY Geneseo. He won the 100 butterfly in a time of 53.15 and then took the 400 individual medley in a time of 4:14.41.
Sterrett also touched second in the 100 backstroke (52.94). His time is the ninth-fastest 100 backstroke time in program history.
• Freshman Logan Myers is the PAC Rookie of the Week.
In Saturday’s meet with SUNY Geneseo and Fredonia State, Myers prevailed in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:01.68 seconds. He added a runner-up finish in the 1000 (10:21.74).
• Women’s Swimming — Senior Rachael Wallace is the PAC Swimmer/Diver of the Week.
Wallace helped Grove City earn a split in Saturday’s double dual meet by sweeping the butterfly events against host SUNY Geneseo and Fredonia State.
She won the 100 fly in a time of 59.42 and posted a victorious time of 2:12.99 in the 200 butterfly. Wallace also led off the third-place 200 freestyle relay (1:43.18) and swam butterfly on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:55.11).
• Women’s Volleyball — GCC will compete in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Div. III Championship Tournament this weekend at New Jersey City University in Jersey City, N.J.
Grove City has been selected as the No. 3 seed team in the eight-team tournament and will play sixth-seeded Penn State Behrend at noon in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Kean (N.J.) University is the top seed in the tournament. Fourth-seeded New Jersey City will be the host for Saturday’s quarterfinals, as well as the semifinals and finals Sunday.
The Grove City-Penn State Behrend winner will play either No. 2 Cabrini or No. 7 Saint Vincent at 12 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals. The championship match will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Kean will face No. 8 Brooklyn College while New Jersey City hosts No. 5 Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham in Saturday’s first two quarterfinal tilts.
Grove City (18-10 overall) picked up a 25-21, 25-22, 14-25, 20-25, 15-11 victory Sept. 10 at Penn State Behrend.
The Wolverines finished 8-2 in PAC play this season, earning the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Grove City dropped a five-set decision to conference champion Bethany in the semifinals last Thursday night.
This will be Grove City’s eighth all-time appearance in the ECAC Div. III Tournament. Grove City advanced to the quarterfinals in 2019. The Wolverines won ECAC titles in 1994, 1995 and 2001.
SRU FOOTBALL
INDIANAPOLIS — The Slippery Rock University football team stayed at No. 5 in Super Region One when the NCAA Div. II Football Committee unveiled the second set of Super Regional rankings Monday.
The Super Region rankings are the final public rankings that will be announced before the committee unveils the NCAA Playoff field Sunday, Nov. 13.
Shepherd (10-0) held steady at the No. 1 spot as the only unbeaten team in the region. Assumption (7-1) jumped from No. 4 up to No. 2. IUP (8-1) stayed at No. 3 and Ashland (8-1) dropped from No. 2 down to No. 4. SRU (9-1) came in at No. 5, followed by Notre Dame (Ohio) (8-2) at No. 6 and Gannon (8-2) at No. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.