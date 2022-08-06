On Monday afternoon, Penn State players and coaches gathered for the first practice of preseason camp ahead of the Sept. 1 season opener at Purdue.
Before that Thursday night road opener, they will have gone through 25 dress rehearsals before taking the stage for the full production.
This season marks the ninth of head coach James Franklin’s tenure in State College, where he has crafted a 67-34 record since he arrived in 2014.
After an 11-11 finish during the past two seasons, the temperature around the nation regarding the Nittany Lions is a mixed bag. CBS Sports ranked Penn State No. 18 in its recent college football rankings. Athlon Sports put the Nittany Lions at No. 25. The Nittany Lions checked in at No. 20 in USA Today’s post-spring Top 25. The Associated Press has yet to unveil its preseason Top 25 rankings.
While the aforementioned publications’ rankings make for plenty of back-and-forth offseason banter, the rankings Penn State and its fans are most interested in seeing are the College Football Playoff ones that debut in early November.
Penn State enters the new season as one of the most intriguing teams – and for good reason.
Despite the final score results of the past two seasons, there’s no denying Penn State’s level of talent throughout the roster. The Nittany Lions return a sixth-year player in quarterback Sean Clifford, and the latest crop of new QB talent includes a former 5-star prospect.
Defensively, Penn State will debut a new coordinator in former Miami (Florida) head coach Manny Diaz, who will work with proven commodities in defensive lineman PJ Mustipher, safety Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
From 2016 to 2019, the Nittany Lions accumulated three 11-win seasons along with a 9-4 finish. That stretch included appearances in three New Year’s Six bowl games, two of which they finished with wins.
The history from that point has been perplexing, to say the least.
Much has been written about the pandemic-plagued 2020 season that Penn State ended with a 4-5 record. I gleaned nothing from that season – good or bad – as it was just so unconventional and unorthodox from start to finish.
Last season, however, tells a different story.
From the Nittany Lions’ red-hot start to quarterback Sean Clifford’s injury at Iowa to the nine-overtime debacle against Illinois to the year-ending loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, last year felt like a series of mini-seasons cobbled into one. The Nittany Lions ended the 2021 season with a 7-6 record.
For the third straight year, Penn State will open the season on the road against the conference opponent. The third week of the season brings forth a trip to Auburn for the back end of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. Some offseason reshuffling of the schedule by the Big Ten worked in favor of Penn State, as the Nittany Lions received an earlier bye week and will face Ohio State in late October, opposed to at the beginning of the month. Illinois was also swapped in favor of Northwestern.
It’s been six years since Penn State won the Big Ten. Ohio State has laid claim to being the gatekeeper of the Big Ten East, but Michigan broke through last year to win the division. Michigan State and Mel Tucker won 11 games last year, Maryland under Mike Locksley has assembled no shortage of talent, and Rutgers is back in the hands of proven winner Greg Schiano.
The climb back to the upper portion of the standings in the Big Ten East has gotten undoubtedly tougher with the recent infusion of talent and coaching in the division.
I don't think I'm alone in saying this year's Nittany Lions will be one of the most intriguing programs to watch as it finds itself at a crossroads that could go either way in 2022.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
