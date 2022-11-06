PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Henley finally made a bogey, and that's about all that went wrong for him Sunday as he closed with a 1-under 70 for a four-shot victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Henley, staked to a six-shot lead going into the final round at El Camaleon, had the lead reduced to three when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the par-5 fifth hole.
He responded with three straight birdies, and no one got closer than four shots the rest of the way.
Henley won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour, and the first time since the Houston Open five years ago.
The previous five times Henley had at least a share of the 54-hole lead, he failed to convert the victory. The most recent was the Sony Open in January, when Hideki Matsuyama made up a two-shot deficit and beat him in a playoff.
“I just tried to learn from my past and my screw-ups,” Henley said with a smile. “All those events I didn't close out, they hurt. You never know if you'll win another. To come down 18 with a four-shot lead was really cool.”
Henley finished at 23-under 261 to tie the tournament record. He came into the final round as the only player who had not made a bogey all week.
Brian Harman closed with a 66 to finish alone in second, while the group five shots behind included Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Seamus Power of Ireland, who was coming off a victory last week in Bermuda.
Scheffler lost the No. 1 ranking he had held since March when Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup two weeks ago. Scheffler closed with a 62 at Mayakoba, leaving him a good chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week at the Houston Open.
McIlroy is not playing again until the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Power shot a 68, and his tie for third with Scheffler, Joel Dahmen, Troy Merritt and Will Gordon put the Irishman atop the FedEx Cup standings and moved him to No. 29 in the world, his highest ranking ever.
Henley moved to No. 33 in the world and is assured of returning to the Masters. Last time, he didn't secure a spot at Augusta National until moving into the top 50 a week before the Masters.
Henley lost three-shot leads at the Wyndham Championship in 2021 and the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in 2020. The other times he was either tied or led by one or two shots, which is not much of a lead on the PGA Tour.
This was a six-shot margin, and it's rare for someone not to win from there. That didn't make it any easier.
“It's tough. I don't sleep well on a lead. I need a lot more practice,” Henley said. “I have no idea how Tiger did this 80-some times. It's tough for me just to kind of calm down. You definitely don't feel the same as when you're practicing at home, but that's the fun of it. That's why we play.
"We want to see what we're made of out here and get tested under pressure.”
The victory also sends Henley to Kapalua in January for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first elevated event in a new year of big purses.
––––––
SCORES
At El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $8.2 million
Yardage: 7,034; Par: 71
Final Round
Russell Henley (500), $1,476,00063-63-65-70—261
Brian Harman (300), $893,80066-66-67-66—265
Joel Dahmen (125), $375,56068-67-66-65—266
Will Gordon (125), $375,56062-67-68-69—266
Troy Merritt (125), $375,56065-69-65-67—266
Seamus Power (125), $375,56067-68-63-68—266
Scottie Scheffler (125), $375,56065-71-68-62—266
David Lingmerth (83), $248,05065-66-71-65—267
Sam Ryder (83), $248,05064-65-73-65—267
Viktor Hovland (65), $190,65065-69-66-68—268
Patton Kizzire (65), $190,65065-65-67-71—268
David Lipsky (65), $190,65066-70-66-66—268
Maverick McNealy (65), $190,65065-68-69-66—268
Taylor Montgomery (65), $190,65065-70-67-66—268
Thomas Detry (50), $129,15070-66-64-69—269
Martin Laird (50), $129,15065-67-69-68—269
Collin Morikawa (50), $129,15071-63-68-67—269
Henrik Norlander (50), $129,15067-70-65-67—269
J.J. Spaun (50), $129,15065-70-67-67—269
Aaron Wise (50), $129,15067-71-67-64—269
Ryan Armour (38), $82,68367-69-70-64—270
Jason Day (38), $82,68373-64-67-66—270
Nick Hardy (38), $82,68367-70-67-66—270
Davis Riley (38), $82,68367-67-68-68—270
Matthias Schwab (38), $82,68366-68-66-70—270
Danny Willett (38), $82,68365-71-67-67—270
Eric Cole (30), $58,63070-68-66-67—271
Austin Cook (30), $58,63070-67-66-68—271
John Huh (30), $58,63065-70-68-68—271
Matt Kuchar (30), $58,63066-67-71-67—271
Patrick Rodgers (30), $58,63066-67-70-68—271
Dean Burmester (22), $45,78368-70-64-70—272
Harris English (22), $45,78364-70-71-67—272
Adam Hadwin (22), $45,78366-70-67-69—272
Harry Higgs (22), $45,78370-62-69-71—272
Scott Piercy (22), $45,78364-69-68-71—272
Brandon Wu (22), $45,78368-66-67-71—272
Austin Eckroat (17), $36,49069-68-67-69—273
Lucas Glover (17), $36,49069-69-71-64—273
Lee Hodges (17), $36,49067-71-64-71—273
Beau Hossler (17), $36,49071-65-71-66—273
Emiliano Grillo (12), $28,29067-69-73-65—274
Charley Hoffman (12), $28,29068-68-67-71—274
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12), $28,29069-68-70-67—274
Alex Noren (12), $28,29067-69-67-71—274
Greyson Sigg (12), $28,29066-67-67-74—274
Robert Streb (12), $28,29068-67-70-69—274
Philip Knowles (9), $21,27168-70-70-67—275
Russell Knox (9), $21,27171-67-71-66—275
Ryan Moore (9), $21,27169-69-71-66—275
Andrew Putnam (9), $21,27171-66-69-69—275
Justin Suh (9), $21,27167-69-67-72—275
Nick Taylor (7), $19,48970-67-72-67—276
Brendon Todd (7), $19,48967-68-74-67—276
Carson Young (7), $19,48970-67-71-68—276
Billy Horschel (6), $18,94270-67-71-69—277
Justin Lower (6), $18,94268-68-69-72—277
Sebastian Munoz (6), $18,94270-68-69-70—277
Hayden Buckley (5), $18,36868-68-71-71—278
Dylan Frittelli (5), $18,36872-66-68-72—278
Ben Griffin (5), $18,36866-71-72-69—278
Ben Taylor (5), $18,36868-70-67-73—278
Joseph Bramlett (4), $17,95865-72-68-74—279
Chris Kirk (4), $17,71271-67-71-72—281
Danny Lee (4), $17,71271-67-72-71—281
MJ Daffue (4), $17,38469-69-72-72—282
Rory Sabbatini (4), $17,38467-70-73-72—282
Francesco Molinari (3), $17,13864-70-77-75—286
