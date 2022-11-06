BMW Championship Golf

In this photo from Aug. 18, Russell Henley watches his shot on the third tee during the opening round of the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del. Henley won the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico on Sunday.

 AP

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Henley finally made a bogey, and that's about all that went wrong for him Sunday as he closed with a 1-under 70 for a four-shot victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Henley, staked to a six-shot lead going into the final round at El Camaleon, had the lead reduced to three when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the par-5 fifth hole.

He responded with three straight birdies, and no one got closer than four shots the rest of the way.

Henley won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour, and the first time since the Houston Open five years ago.

The previous five times Henley had at least a share of the 54-hole lead, he failed to convert the victory. The most recent was the Sony Open in January, when Hideki Matsuyama made up a two-shot deficit and beat him in a playoff.

“I just tried to learn from my past and my screw-ups,” Henley said with a smile. “All those events I didn't close out, they hurt. You never know if you'll win another. To come down 18 with a four-shot lead was really cool.”

Henley finished at 23-under 261 to tie the tournament record. He came into the final round as the only player who had not made a bogey all week.

Brian Harman closed with a 66 to finish alone in second, while the group five shots behind included Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Seamus Power of Ireland, who was coming off a victory last week in Bermuda.

Scheffler lost the No. 1 ranking he had held since March when Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup two weeks ago. Scheffler closed with a 62 at Mayakoba, leaving him a good chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week at the Houston Open.

McIlroy is not playing again until the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Power shot a 68, and his tie for third with Scheffler, Joel Dahmen, Troy Merritt and Will Gordon put the Irishman atop the FedEx Cup standings and moved him to No. 29 in the world, his highest ranking ever.

Henley moved to No. 33 in the world and is assured of returning to the Masters. Last time, he didn't secure a spot at Augusta National until moving into the top 50 a week before the Masters.

Henley lost three-shot leads at the Wyndham Championship in 2021 and the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in 2020. The other times he was either tied or led by one or two shots, which is not much of a lead on the PGA Tour.

This was a six-shot margin, and it's rare for someone not to win from there. That didn't make it any easier.

“It's tough. I don't sleep well on a lead. I need a lot more practice,” Henley said. “I have no idea how Tiger did this 80-some times. It's tough for me just to kind of calm down. You definitely don't feel the same as when you're practicing at home, but that's the fun of it. That's why we play.

"We want to see what we're made of out here and get tested under pressure.”

The victory also sends Henley to Kapalua in January for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first elevated event in a new year of big purses.

––––––

SCORES

At El Camaleon Golf Club

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Purse: $8.2 million

Yardage: 7,034; Par: 71

Final Round

Russell Henley (500), $1,476,00063-63-65-70—261

Brian Harman (300), $893,80066-66-67-66—265

Joel Dahmen (125), $375,56068-67-66-65—266

Will Gordon (125), $375,56062-67-68-69—266

Troy Merritt (125), $375,56065-69-65-67—266

Seamus Power (125), $375,56067-68-63-68—266

Scottie Scheffler (125), $375,56065-71-68-62—266

David Lingmerth (83), $248,05065-66-71-65—267

Sam Ryder (83), $248,05064-65-73-65—267

Viktor Hovland (65), $190,65065-69-66-68—268

Patton Kizzire (65), $190,65065-65-67-71—268

David Lipsky (65), $190,65066-70-66-66—268

Maverick McNealy (65), $190,65065-68-69-66—268

Taylor Montgomery (65), $190,65065-70-67-66—268

Thomas Detry (50), $129,15070-66-64-69—269

Martin Laird (50), $129,15065-67-69-68—269

Collin Morikawa (50), $129,15071-63-68-67—269

Henrik Norlander (50), $129,15067-70-65-67—269

J.J. Spaun (50), $129,15065-70-67-67—269

Aaron Wise (50), $129,15067-71-67-64—269

Ryan Armour (38), $82,68367-69-70-64—270

Jason Day (38), $82,68373-64-67-66—270

Nick Hardy (38), $82,68367-70-67-66—270

Davis Riley (38), $82,68367-67-68-68—270

Matthias Schwab (38), $82,68366-68-66-70—270

Danny Willett (38), $82,68365-71-67-67—270

Eric Cole (30), $58,63070-68-66-67—271

Austin Cook (30), $58,63070-67-66-68—271

John Huh (30), $58,63065-70-68-68—271

Matt Kuchar (30), $58,63066-67-71-67—271

Patrick Rodgers (30), $58,63066-67-70-68—271

Dean Burmester (22), $45,78368-70-64-70—272

Harris English (22), $45,78364-70-71-67—272

Adam Hadwin (22), $45,78366-70-67-69—272

Harry Higgs (22), $45,78370-62-69-71—272

Scott Piercy (22), $45,78364-69-68-71—272

Brandon Wu (22), $45,78368-66-67-71—272

Austin Eckroat (17), $36,49069-68-67-69—273

Lucas Glover (17), $36,49069-69-71-64—273

Lee Hodges (17), $36,49067-71-64-71—273

Beau Hossler (17), $36,49071-65-71-66—273

Emiliano Grillo (12), $28,29067-69-73-65—274

Charley Hoffman (12), $28,29068-68-67-71—274

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12), $28,29069-68-70-67—274

Alex Noren (12), $28,29067-69-67-71—274

Greyson Sigg (12), $28,29066-67-67-74—274

Robert Streb (12), $28,29068-67-70-69—274

Philip Knowles (9), $21,27168-70-70-67—275

Russell Knox (9), $21,27171-67-71-66—275

Ryan Moore (9), $21,27169-69-71-66—275

Andrew Putnam (9), $21,27171-66-69-69—275

Justin Suh (9), $21,27167-69-67-72—275

Nick Taylor (7), $19,48970-67-72-67—276

Brendon Todd (7), $19,48967-68-74-67—276

Carson Young (7), $19,48970-67-71-68—276

Billy Horschel (6), $18,94270-67-71-69—277

Justin Lower (6), $18,94268-68-69-72—277

Sebastian Munoz (6), $18,94270-68-69-70—277

Hayden Buckley (5), $18,36868-68-71-71—278

Dylan Frittelli (5), $18,36872-66-68-72—278

Ben Griffin (5), $18,36866-71-72-69—278

Ben Taylor (5), $18,36868-70-67-73—278

Joseph Bramlett (4), $17,95865-72-68-74—279

Chris Kirk (4), $17,71271-67-71-72—281

Danny Lee (4), $17,71271-67-72-71—281

MJ Daffue (4), $17,38469-69-72-72—282

Rory Sabbatini (4), $17,38467-70-73-72—282

Francesco Molinari (3), $17,13864-70-77-75—286

