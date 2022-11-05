PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Henley rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on his first hole and never really let up Saturday until he had a 6-under 65 and doubled the size of his lead to six shots in the World Wide Technology at Mayakoba.
This is the sixth time Henley has had at least a share of the 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour, and while he has converted only one of them into a victory — his rookie start in 2013 in Hawaii — he has never had a lead like this.
Will Gordon bogeyed the 18th hole for a 68 to fall even farther back, tied with Patton Kizzire, who had a 67.
Henley was at 22-under 191, breaking his career low for the opening 54 holes on the PGA Tour by one shot. He had a 192 in the Sony Open in January, ultimately losing in a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama.
Equally impressive by Henley was going bogey-free, the only player in the field who has yet to drop a shot at El Camaleon.
Henley sure had his chances. He put his tee shot into the hazard on the 428-yard second hole, took a penalty drop and then hit his approach to 4 feet to save par.
Henley will be going for his fourth career victory, and first since the 2017 Houston Open.
This round had plenty of stress compared with the opening two days, though that made it feel more satisfying because of the key putts he made that saved par and kept momentum in his favor.
He started with a three-shot lead and no one made up any ground.
Sam Ryder was three behind. He was six back after making a double bogey on his first hole, while Henley made his long birdie. Gordon had three straight birdies early on the back nine to try to stay in the game.
“The score was good, but it just felt harder,” Henley said. “It was my favorite of the three days because it wasn't easy.”
Seamus Power of Ireland, coming off a win in Bermuda, had a 63 and was seven shots behind. His round featured a hole-in-one on the eighth hole, and he didn't even get the stage to himself.
Greyson Sigg moments later made an ace on the par-3 10th hole, and Sigg didn't even realize it. He hit 7-iron, hit it well, knew it was a good shot but needed to get to the bathroom, and so he rushed off to the clubhouse near the tee.
“We couldn’t see it go in, no one really made any reaction,” Sigg said. “So I threw my club to my caddie and I took off and I came in the locker room, went to the bathroom, and as I was walking out, one of the locker room attendants was like, ‘Great shot. Hole-in-one.’ And I was like, ‘No way.’”
It was his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour and he didn't even get it out of the cup.
Two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland had a 66 and lost ground. He now is nine shots behind. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had a 68 and was in the middle of the pack, 13 shots behind and without much chance of regaining the No. 1 ranking.
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa had a 68 and then sounded offended in his Golf Channel interview when told that TV analyst Trevor Immelman suggested his off year might feel that way because of a high bar from early success out of college.
“Wow, that’s hard to hear from him. To be honest, I could care less what he says there because I don’t think that’s my bar," Morikawa said.
When told it was meant as a compliment from having won so much so often, Morikawa wasn't buying.
“I don’t know if that was a compliment, I’ll be honest. If he did, maybe it came off wrong from what I heard," he said. “For me, I’ve never seen a ceiling. I just want to keep improving. Obviously we took a couple of steps back this year but it’s just trying to get better every day and improve on little things.”
------
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Scores
At El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $8.2 million
Yardage: 7,034; Par: 71
3rd Round
Russell Henley 63-63-65—191
Will Gordon 62-67-68—197
Patton Kizzire 65-65-67—197
Seamus Power 67-68-63—198
Brian Harman 66-66-67—199
Troy Merritt 65-69-65—199
Thomas Detry 70-66-64—200
Viktor Hovland 65-69-66—200
Matthias Schwab 66-68-66—200
Greyson Sigg 66-67-67—200
Joel Dahmen 68-67-66—201
Harry Higgs 70-62-69—201
Martin Laird 65-67-69—201
Scott Piercy 64-69-68—201
Brandon Wu 68-66-67—201
Dean Burmester 68-70-64—202
Lee Hodges 67-71-64—202
David Lingmerth 65-66-71—202
David Lipsky 66-70-66—202
Maverick McNealy 65-68-69—202
Taylor Montgomery 65-70-67—202
Collin Morikawa 71-63-68—202
Henrik Norlander 67-70-65—202
Davis Riley 67-67-68—202
Sam Ryder 64-65-73—202
J.J. Spaun 65-70-67—202
Austin Cook 70-67-66—203
Adam Hadwin 66-70-67—203
Charley Hoffman 68-68-67—203
John Huh 65-70-68—203
Alex Noren 67-69-67—203
Patrick Rodgers 66-67-70—203
Justin Suh 67-69-67—203
Danny Willett 65-71-67—203
Eric Cole 70-68-66—204
Jason Day 73-64-67—204
Austin Eckroat 69-68-67—204
Nick Hardy 67-70-67—204
Matt Kuchar 66-67-71—204
Scottie Scheffler 65-71-68—204
Joseph Bramlett 65-72-68—205
Harris English 64-70-71—205
Justin Lower 68-68-69—205
Robert Streb 68-67-70—205
Ben Taylor 68-70-67—205
Aaron Wise 67-71-67—205
Ryan Armour 67-69-70—206
Dylan Frittelli 72-66-68—206
Andrew Putnam 71-66-69—206
Hayden Buckley 68-68-71—207
Beau Hossler 71-65-71—207
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-68-70—207
Sebastian Munoz 70-68-69—207
Billy Horschel 70-67-71—208
Philip Knowles 68-70-70—208
Carson Young 70-67-71—208
Lucas Glover 69-69-71—209
Ben Griffin 66-71-72—209
Emiliano Grillo 67-69-73—209
Chris Kirk 71-67-71—209
Russell Knox 71-67-71—209
Ryan Moore 69-69-71—209
Nick Taylor 70-67-72—209
Brendon Todd 67-68-74—209
MJ Daffue 69-69-72—210
Danny Lee 71-67-72—210
Rory Sabbatini 67-70-73—210
Francesco Molinari 64-70-77—211
