GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Russell Henley still thinks about a poor finish from two years ago at the Wyndham Championship. He had no complaints about his start Thursday, an 8-under 62 that gave him the lead in the final tournament before the PGA Tour's postseason.
Henley hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th on his way to a 30 on the back nine at rain-softened Sedgefield Country Club. He led by one over Adam Svensson and Byeong Hun An, who birdied his last two holes.
Henley is at No. 34 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Svensson is No 37 and An No. 52. They are assured a place in the postseason, which is for the top 70. They could be getting a head start on the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Adam Scott doesn't have that luxury, and that made his opening 65 valuable. He is at No. 81 and needs a big finish to salvage his season. So does Justin Thomas at No. 78 — for the FedEx Cup and the Ryder Cup — and he could only manage a 70.
Henley was helped by avoiding the light but steady rain that fell most of the morning, the weather Scott, Thomas and other early starters had to face. Henley missed only two fairways and rode a hot putter, a good recipe for this course.
Two years ago, Henley had a three-shot lead going into the final round and still had control on the back nine when he made four bogeys over the last eight holes, including the 18th to miss out on a playoff by one shot. It still bothers him.
“I think about it a lot,” Henley said. “I was leading by three going in the final round a couple and was leading the tournament by a few going into No. 11 ... and didn’t get it done,” Henley said. “That's a good learning experience, and feel like I’ve gotten better as a player because of it. But all I can do is just one shot at a time right now.”
The top 70 who qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs is down from 125 players in recent years, a change announced in the summer of 2022. Scott doesn't like being in this position, but he understands how to fix it.
“I've had a lot of years having a go at the FedEx Cup playoffs, and all these kind of things come to an end at some point,” Scott said. “But for sure, I want to win this tournament, and if I do that I can have a really good run right through to East Lake, I believe.”
A year ago, Scott parlayed a tie for fifth in two postseason events into a trip to East Lake.
Andrew Novak holed out from off the 18th green for birdie and a 64. The group at 66 included Thomas Detry and Ludwig Aberg of Sweden, the former Texas Tech star who topped the list on the PGA Tour University ranking to earn membership. Because he didn't turn pro until June, Aberg is No. 146 and would have to win to advance.
Thomas had a round that matched the dreary day of light but steady rain. He had two birdies, two bogeys and the rest pars, some of them valuable. But he needs a high finish — 18th place at a mathematical minimum, though something around 10th might be more safe — to get into the top 70. He currently is at No. 78.
Adding to the importance is that Ryder Cup qualifying ends in three more tournaments, and then six players are added as captain's picks. Without any more tournaments, Zach Johnson might have a tough time considering a player who has gone 15 months without a win.
“I played fine. I didn’t really do anything well, I didn’t do anything terribly,” Thomas said. “When I woke up and looked at it this morning, didn’t think I was going to be playing 16 holes in rain. So that’s a bummer, especially in the position that I’m in and the scores that I need. But who knows what will happen the rest of the day? I just wish I would have taken advantage of a couple more scoring clubs.”
Stephen Jaeger, at No. 64 in the standings, had a good start to protect his position. He opened with a 67, along with a large group that included Billy Horschel and Brendon Todd.
Most of the players who don't reach the postseason will have the fall to make sure they stay among the top 125 who have full cards for 2024.
––––––
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $7.6 million
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
1st Round
Russell Henley32-30—62
Byeong Hun An32-31—63
Adam Svensson30-33—63
Andrew Novak31-33—64
J.T. Poston32-33—65
Adam Scott33-32—65
Ludvig Aberg30-36—66
Thomas Detry31-35—66
Lucas Glover34-32—66
Kelly Kraft34-32—66
Peter Kuest32-34—66
Martin Laird32-34—66
Vincent Norrman31-35—66
Austin Smotherman32-34—66
Kyle Westmoreland32-34—66
Austin Cook34-33—67
Ryan Gerard31-36—67
Doug Ghim34-33—67
Brent Grant34-33—67
Chesson Hadley35-32—67
Billy Horschel32-35—67
Stephan Jaeger29-38—67
Zach Johnson33-34—67
David Lipsky35-32—67
Max McGreevy33-34—67
Andrew Putnam33-34—67
Patrick Rodgers33-34—67
Sam Ryder32-35—67
Matti Schmid32-35—67
Webb Simpson32-35—67
Scott Stallings30-37—67
Brendon Todd33-34—67
Matt Wallace31-36—67
Richy Werenski30-37—67
Cameron Davis34-34—68
Zecheng Dou33-35—68
Tyler Duncan34-34—68
Dylan Frittelli33-35—68
Harry Higgs34-34—68
Nicolai Hojgaard32-36—68
Shane Lowry34-34—68
Scott Piercy33-35—68
Alex Smalley35-33—68
J.J. Spaun33-35—68
Kevin Streelman34-34—68
Justin Suh32-36—68
Callum Tarren32-36—68
Davis Thompson32-36—68
Dylan Wu33-35—68
Brandon Wu35-33—68
Christiaan Bezuidenhout35-34—69
Zac Blair35-34—69
Sam Burns35-34—69
Eric Cole32-37—69
Tommy Gainey32-37—69
Garrick Higgo32-37—69
Charley Hoffman35-34—69
Sungjae Im31-38—69
Matt Kuchar32-37—69
Nate Lashley34-35—69
Peter Malnati35-34—69
Taylor Moore34-35—69
Matthew NeSmith35-34—69
Cameron Percy34-35—69
Greyson Sigg32-37—69
Robert Streb33-36—69
Carl Yuan34-35—69
Sam Bennett35-35—70
Ryan Brehm34-36—70
Joel Dahmen35-35—70
Michael Gligic34-36—70
Will Gordon34-36—70
Tano Goya35-35—70
Ben Griffin35-35—70
Paul Haley34-36—70
Nick Hardy35-35—70
Jim Herman34-36—70
Mackenzie Hughes34-36—70
Si Woo Kim34-36—70
Hank Lebioda34-36—70
Nicholas Lindheim35-35—70
Ben Martin33-37—70
Troy Merritt35-35—70
Trey Mullinax34-36—70
C.T. Pan33-37—70
Aaron Rai33-37—70
Brandt Snedeker34-36—70
Brian Stuard32-38—70
Justin Thomas35-35—70
Danny Willett34-36—70
Gary Woodland33-37—70
Ryan Armour36-35—71
Jonathan Byrd35-36—71
MJ Daffue32-39—71
Jason Dufner35-36—71
Austin Eckroat34-37—71
Brice Garnett36-35—71
James Hahn34-37—71
Scott Harrington36-35—71
Kramer Hickok35-36—71
Seonghyeon Kim36-35—71
Hideki Matsuyama36-35—71
Denny McCarthy35-36—71
Chez Reavie33-38—71
Davis Riley34-37—71
Kevin Roy34-37—71
Kevin Tway36-35—71
Trevor Werbylo36-35—71
Tyson Alexander36-36—72
Akshay Bhatia37-35—72
Wesley Bryan36-36—72
Stewart Cink31-41—72
Luke Donald36-36—72
Brian Gay35-37—72
Mark Hubbard36-36—72
Michael Kim35-37—72
Russell Knox37-35—72
Joey Lane33-39—72
Kyoung-Hoon Lee36-36—72
Alex Noren35-37—72
Henrik Norlander37-35—72
Chad Ramey36-36—72
Doc Redman37-35—72
Kyle Reifers33-39—72
Robby Shelton37-35—72
Ben Taylor36-36—72
Jimmy Walker33-39—72
Carson Young37-35—72
Kevin Yu36-36—72
Cameron Champ34-39—73
Nicolas Echavarria36-37—73
Harris English37-36—73
Adam Hadwin38-35—73
Chris Kirk36-37—73
Patton Kizzire34-39—73
David Lingmerth35-38—73
Brandon Matthews33-40—73
Augusto Nunez36-37—73
Adam Schenk37-36—73
Matthias Schwab38-35—73
Erik Van Rooyen37-36—73
Andrew Landry36-38—74
Adam Long36-38—74
Ryan Moore38-36—74
Ryan Palmer36-38—74
Taylor Pendrith38-36—74
Rory Sabbatini33-41—74
Aaron Baddeley38-37—75
Trevor Cone38-37—75
Harrison Endycott35-40—75
Nick Watney37-38—75
Sam Stevens37-39—76
Harry Hall39-38—77
Beau Hossler35-42—77
Justin Lower38-40—78
Jon Mayer38-41—79
