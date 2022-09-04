HARTFORD — After a 17-year absence, Sharon Speedway brought back the “Sharon Nationals” over the Labor Day weekend. The two-day event wrapped up Saturday night with the 14th annual “Lou Blaney Memorial” as the 15th straight race event was completed during the 93rd anniversary season.
Celebrating with wins in Victory Lane were Cap Henry (Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars) and Erick Rudolph (Big-Block Modified BRP Tour). There were 70 cars on hand for the two-division show. Thousands of dollars were raised for the Alzheimer’s Association through various fund raising activities via the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.
Back on April 30 at Sharon, Henry made a last lap pass of Brent Marks to win the $6,000 All Star event. Henry had been shutout of Victory Lane with the All Stars ever since, but on Saturday night Henry led wire-to-wire in the 35-lap feature keeping a bevy competitors in his shadow to garner the $12,000 victory. Henry became the amazing 13th different “Lou Blaney Memorial” winner in 14 years.
“This is actually the car I won my very first All Star race with back in 2019...we pulled it out of the weeds this week,” revealed the 32-year-old Bellevue, Ohio, native. “I’m just super proud of my guys. We’ve really struggled in the slick this year, especially in the last two weeks. Definitely some trying weeks there. I just really appreciate everyone’s hard work.”
The event’s only caution took place on the opening lap when Gio Scelzi lost the handle in turn one and collected Lee Jacobs. When racing got underway, Henry bolted into the lead over Rico Abreu, Justin Peck, Hunter Schuerenberg, and Zeb Wise. Friday night winner, Brent Marks, moved into the top five with his pass of Wise on lap three then three laps later drove around Schuerenberg for fourth. Marks continued his charge as he put a slider on Peck for third on lap eight.
Up front, Henry caught the back of the pack on lap eight, but it took until lap 14 until Abreu was able to close in. By lap 15, it was a three-car race for the lead with Marks joining the battle. Abreu threw a slider on Henry to temporarily take the lead in turn two on lap 17, but Henry was able to sneak back by in turn four to continue to lead. The jockeying around allowed Peck and Schuerenberg to close in making it a five-car race for the lead on lap 18.
Henry pulled away in the final laps taking the No. 4 car to his eighth career All Star win by 2.064 seconds. The win was also Henry’s third of his career at Sharon, but first in the “Sharon Nationals”.
Even though Marks was unable to garner the “Sharon Nationals” sweep, he not only earned $5,000 for second, but also picked up the $2,200 bonus for being the highest finishing non All Star team with $1,200 from Ryan Blaney and $1,000 from Premier Pallet! Abreu was third over Schuerenberg. After challenging for the lead, Peck dropped from second to fifth in the final 10 laps.
After a fourth-place finish on Friday night in his first All Star start in nearly 14 months, Dale Blaney raced from 13th to sixth to earn the hard charger. Wise dropped to seventh. After a seventh-place finish on Friday night, A.J. Flick came home eighth to earn the $150 bonus for being the highest finishing eligible local racer. Kasey Kahne and All Star points leader Tyler Courtney completed the top 10.
For the second time in three years, Rudolph copped the “Lou Blaney Memorial” victory for the BRP Tour. Rudolph became the third Big-Block Modified driver to repeat in the event joining Jim Rasey and Rex King, Jr.
The eighth-starting Rudolph passed Canadian Tyler Willard on lap 21 and went unchallenged for the $2,500 victory in the 35-lap feature. It was Rudolph’s fourth BRP Tour victory of the season as he expanded his points lead.
“He’s (Lou Blaney) an icon of the area and of the sport so to be a two-time winner of this race is really special,” said the 30-year-old Ransomville, N.Y., star.
Rudolph took the checkered flag first for his fourth career Sharon win by 1.978 seconds in his No. 25 car.
Willard was a career best second at Sharon. Chas Wolbert, who has 20 RUSH Sportsman Modified wins at Sharon, went 10th to third. 2017 “Lou Blaney Memorial” winner Jeremiah Shingledecker was fourth. Rick Regalski Jr. had an excellent run in fifth.
Brad Rapp drove to a sixth-place finish. New York’s Adam Hilton went 16th to seventh and earned $500 from Bala Management for being the hard charger as well as a $100 Summit Racing Equipment gift certificate. King was eighth. Ayden Cipriano of Hermitage, a two-time RUSH Sportsman Modified winner this season at Sharon, was ninth and picked up a $500 bonus from Bala Management for being 10th on lap 10. Will Thomas III of Sharpsville completed the top 10.
All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars: 1. Cap Henry; 2. Brent Marks; 3. Rico Abreu; 4. Hunter Schuerenberg; 5. Justin Peck; 6. Dale Blaney; 7. Zeb Wise; 8. AJ Flick; 9. Kasey Kahne; 10. Tyler Courtney; 11. Anthony Macri; 12. Dave Blaney; 13. Sye Lynch; 14. Greg Wilson; 15. Chris Windom; 16. Lee Jacobs; 17. Kyle Reinhardt; 18. Bill Balog; 19. David Kalb Jr.; 20. George Hobaugh; 21. Jeremy Weaver; 22. Cole Duncan; 23. Conner Morrell; 24. Giovanni Scelzi.
• BRP Tour for the Big-Block Modifieds: 1. Erick Rudolph; 2. Tyler Willard; 3. Chas Wolbert; 4. Jeremiah Shingledecker; 5. Rick Regalski Jr.; 6. Brad Rapp; 7. Adam Hilton; 8. Rex King Jr.; 9. Ayden Cipriano; 10. Will Thomas III; 11. Kevin Hoffman; 12. Kyle Fink; 13. Eric Beggs; 14. Sid Unverzagt Jr.; 15. Eric Gabany; 16. Ray Bliss; 17. Steve Barr; 18. Steve Slater; 19. Mark Franhouser; 20. Jim Rasey.
