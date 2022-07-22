Section 2 Tournaments
10U
• Hermitage 7, West Point 3 (7 inn.) — At Latrobe, Carter Hicks and Jordan Bochert combined to pitch a four-hitter as Hermitage defeated West Point in the championship series on Thursday night to force a winner-take-all game tonight.
Hermitage opened the double-elimination tourney with a 23-4 loss to West Point on Monday and avenged that setback Thursday.
Hicks started and pitched five innings for the locals. He struck out two batters, only allowed three hits, and didn’t give up any earned runs. Bochert closed it out and only surrendered one hit.
Offensively for Hermitage, Bochert doubled while Will Geisel, Ian Staples, Dominic Gottuso, King Wilson, and Spencer Kulka all singled.
“The key word since practice on Tuesday has been ‘tough,’ said head coach Mike Bochert. “These guys gave me more than I asked for. They are tough and very resilient.
“We were up and then down in the game and were down 3-2 going into the sixth inning and were able to tie it up. Honestly one through 13 on the roster — everybody contributed.
“We had an hour and 15 minute rain delay in the seventh inning. The kids sat on the bench and stayed focused. They are just hard-nosed kids.”
The championship series finale is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight in Latrobe for the right to advance to the state tournament.
12U
• Hermitage 8, Mt. Pleasant 3 — At Bullskin Twp., Lincoln Breit fired a complete-game five-hitter with eight strikeouts and only allowed two earned runs as Hermitage advanced to the championship game.
“Lincoln had his stuff going all night and was in command from the start of the game to the last pitch,” said coach Geoff Evans.
Hermitage got off to a fast start by plating two runs in the first inning on a double by Matthew Reese. Mt. Pleasant battled back and tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.
Hermitage tacked on four runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to close out the game.
In the fifth, Dante Evans led off with a line drive to right field. Breit stepped to the plate and belted a two-run homer off the concession stand roof. Reese doubled off the top of the fence, Jaxon Hicks drove in Reese with a single, and Armir Frieson stole home.
In the sixth frame, Ty Turosky smacked a two-run homer over the left field wall to give Hermitage some insurance runs.
The locals had 13 hits in the game. Reese had four hits and two RBIs, Turosky homered and singled, Evans doubled and singled, Breit had the two-run bomb, Hicks had an RBI single, and Frieson, Dylan Gardner, and Maddox Burke singled.
Hermitage faces Mt. Pleasant in a rematch at 7 p.m. tonight in the championship game.
Mt. Pleasant has to beat Hermitage twice to win the title.
The winner advances to the state tournament.
• Hermitage 8, Latrobe 0 — In the Sectional opener Tuesday, Evans and Turosky combined on a one-hitter. The duo struck out 10 batters, only issued two walks, and only allowed three baserunners.
Hermitage took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning and pulled away by scoring five runs in the fifth frame.
In that inning, Evans ripped a three-run double, Reese followed with an RBI double, Freison walked, and Hicks smacked a three-run homer over the center field wall.
Evans doubled, singled, and drove in three runs, Hicks hit the three-run homer, Turosky singled, Reese had an RBI double, Seth Lordo doubled, and Vaughn Kansco singled.
