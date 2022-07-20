The Hermitage 10U All-Stars suffered a 23-4 loss to West Point in the Section 2 Tournament in Latrobe on Monday, but rebounded Wednesday with a 7-6 win in seven innings over Bullskin Twp. in the consolation bracket to advance to the championship series.
• West Point 23, Hermitage 4 — Carter Hicks doubled for Hermitage while Jordan Bochert and Trey Bayer both singled. Bochert, Hicks, and Troy Martin split time on the mound for the locals.
West Point pounded out 19 hits in the game.
“I thought this game was similar to our first game in District play, we came out nervous, made some mistakes and then it just snowballed from there,” said Hermitage coach Mike Bochert. “Not to take anything away from West Point, they came out ready to play and hit the cover off the ball. I know my team and that was not who we are.”
• Hermitage 7, Bullskin Twp. 6 (7 inn.) — On Wednesday night, Will Geisel struck out four batters, walked two, and gave up three earned runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings to lead the locals to victory.
Hicks (1/3 of an inning) and Bochert also pitched for Hermitage.
Will Geisel singled twice for the locals while Bochert, Dominic Gottusso, and Brandon Hochstetler all had one single.
“I’m super proud of the kids,” said Bochert. “After that game on Monday, our key word at practice on Tuesday was ‘tough.’ We just told them we wanted them to be tough and good things will happen. I’m super proud of them and how hard they are working.”
Hermitage faces West Point in Game 1 of the championship series at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The locals will have to beat them twice to win the title.
