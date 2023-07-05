Hermitage beat Greenville, 8-2, in the District 2 Little League Major Division Tournament in Hermitage on Monday.
Dylan Gardner tripled, doubled, and drove in two runs for Hermitage and Will Geisel doubled, singled, and drove in a pair of runs.
Also for Hermitage, Jordan Bochert, Luke Becker, Seth Lordo, and Matthew Loomis singled.
Carter Hicks started and pitched four innings for Hermitage. He struck out three batters and only allowed one earned run on five hits. Luke Becker closed it out. He fanned five hitters and only gave up one hit.
Carter Smith (4 1/3 innings), Zane Tokar (2/3), and Luke Stoole pitched for Greenville. The trio combined for 10 strikeouts and surrendered six earned runs on nine hits.
Smith and Tokar led Greenville at the plate with triples and Gio Dick, Connor Gerasmier, and Colton Godfrey singled.
Greenville was eliminated from the tourney.
Hermitage hosted Slippery Rock at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Slippery Rock advanced to Wednesday’s game against Hermitage with a 4-1 victory over Grove City on Monday.
Also Wednesday, West Middlesex hosted Sharon at 8 p.m.
8-10 DIVISION
On Tuesday, Greenville beat West Middlesex, 3-2, and Slippery Rock defeated Sharon, 13-2, in five innings. No stats were reported to The Herald.
Greenville hosts Slippery Rock at 6 p.m. Thursday while Hermitage hosts Lakeview at 8 p.m.
