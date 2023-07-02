Rita's

Hermitage Rita’s are the Mercer County 8U softball champions. Players are Kinsley Finn, Tenley Hruska, Dylan Evans, Corinne Rodrigues, Alexis McClafferty, Charlee Jones, Ava Cruz, Brinley Sweesy, Mira Kornbau, and Ila Anderson.

 Contributed

