Hermitage Rita’s were the Mercer County 8U softball champions.
Players are Kinsley Finn, Tenley Hruska, Dylan Evans, Corinne Rodrigues, Alexis McClafferty, Charlee Jones, Ava Cruz, Brinley Sweesy, Mira Kornbau, and Ila Anderson.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 9:37 pm
