MAJOR DIVISION
• Hermitage 12, Sharon 9 — At Sharon on Friday, Joe Zappia ripped three singles and drove in four runs and Carter Hicks hit a pair of singles and knocked in three as Hermitage advanced to the championship game.
Jordan Bochert and Matthew Loomis both singled and had an RBI for Hermitage, Seth Lordo drove in two runs, Troy Martin had an RBI, and Dylan Gardner and Luke Becker both singled.
Becker started for Hermitage and pitched four innings. He struck out seven batters and only allowed two hits. Bochert closed it out. He whiffed two hitters and also gave up two hits.
For Sharon, Michael Chapman belted a grand slam, Lucas Perks doubled, and Bryce Bodien and Carter Fertig both singled.
Bodien (two innings), Lai’on Lampkins (three), and Nick Fromm split time on the mound for Sharon. They combined on seven strikes and allowed nine hits.
Hermitage plays at West Middlesex at 8 p.m. Sunday in Game 1 of the championship.
Hermitage has one loss in the double-elimination tourney and must beat West Middlesex twice to capture the championship.
If Hermitage wins on Sunday night, a coin flip will take place to determine the location of Game 2, which is scheduled for Tuesday.
8-10 DIVISION
• Hermitage 15, Lakeview 1 (4 inn.) — At Hermitage on Thursday night, Blake Hooks fired a one-hitter and had two hits and two RBIs in leading Hermitage to the district championship game.
Hooks struck out six batters and only issued two walks.
Brandon Hochstetler doubled, singled, drew a walk, and knocked in three runs for Hermitage, Bryson Rueberger ripped a pair of singles and drove in two runs, Mason Hand doubled, singled, and drove in a run, and Ian Staples and Spencer Kulka singled.
Staples at shortstop and Kulka at catcher combined on the defensive side for two putouts on steal attempts.
For Lakeview, Brayden Daugherty singled and pitched two innings. He fanned three hitters and gave up two runs on one hit.
In the other game on Thursday, Slippery Rock defeated Greenville, 10-5.
Slippery Rock plays at Lakeview at 6 p.m. today. The winner will advance to Monday’s championship game. Hermitage will host that game at 8 p.m.
