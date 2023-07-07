8-10 DIVISION
• Hermitage 15, Lakeview 1 (4 inn.) — At Hermitage on Thursday night, Blake Hooks fired a one-hitter and had two hits and two RBIs in leading Hermitage to the district championship game.
Hooks struck out six batters and only issued two walks.
Brandon Hochstetler doubled, singled, drew a walk, and knocked in three runs for Hermitage, Bryson Rueberger ripped a pair of singles and drove in two runs, Mason Hand doubled, singled, and drove in a run, and Ian Staples and Spencer Kulka singled.
Staples at shortstop and Kulka at catcher combined on the defensive side for two putouts on steal attempts.
For Lakeview, Brayden Daugherty singled and pitched two innings. He fanned three hitters and gave up two runs on one hit.
In the other game on Thursday, Slippery Rock defeated Greenville, 10-5.
Slippery Rock plays at Lakeview at 6 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to Monday’s championship game. Hermitage will host that game at 8 p.m.
