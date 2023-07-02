8-10 DIVISION
• Hermitage 10, Slippery Rock 0 (4 inn.) — Brandon Hochstetler went 2-for-2 with a double, single, two RBIs, and a walk to lead Hermitage past Slippery Rock.
Playing center field, Hochstetler made two diving catches in the two-hit shutout.
Dominic Gottusso and Ian Staples drove in two runs each and MJ Panty and Mason Hand had one RBI each.
Blake Hooks earned the win. He struck out five batters, issued no walks, and only allowed one hit in three innings. Staples closed it out on the mound.
Jesse Hines and Peyton Moore singled for Slippery Rock.
Mac Osborne and Gage Shay pitched (no stats reported).
• In other 8-10 Division games, Lakeview beat West Middlesex, 13-12, and Greenville defeated Grove City, 8-5. No stats were reported to The Herald.
• In Major Division play, West Middlesex beat Hermitage, 7-2, on Friday. Pictures were in Saturday’s edition of The Herald. Also, Sharon beat Slippery Rock, 15-0, in four innings and Greenville edged Lakeview, 3-2.
