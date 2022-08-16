The Hermitage 14U softball team recently won the Mercer County Girls Fastpitch League championship.
Hermitage defeated Mercer, 13-4, in the championship game and finished with a 12-1-1 record.
Players are Josslyn Hancock, Julia Witherite, Olivia Schneider, Emma Johnston, McKenzie Krauss, Mya Jones, Jamarah Myers, Arianna Wilder, Kiera Fleis, Daneiya Acrie, Brynn Patterson, Reese Brewster, Mya Jewell, Peyton Leunis, and Lilyana Jewell.
Manager is Brad Witherite. Coaches are John Hancock, Forrest Jewell, and Stephanie Schneider.
