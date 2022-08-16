14U Hermitage

The Hermitage 14U softball team poses for a photo after winning the Mercer County Girls Fastpitch League championship. Front row, left to right: Josslyn Hancock, Julia Witherite, Olivia Schneider, Emma Johnston, McKenzie Krauss, and Mya Jones. Second row: Jamarah Myers, Arianna Wilder, Kiera Fleis, Daneiya Acrie, Brynn Patterson, and Reese Brewster. Back row: Manager Brad Witherite, coach John Hancock, Mya Jewell, Peyton Leunis, Lilyana Jewell, coach Forrest Jewell, and coach Stephanie Schneider.

 

The Hermitage 14U softball team recently won the Mercer County Girls Fastpitch League championship.

Hermitage defeated Mercer, 13-4, in the championship game and finished with a 12-1-1 record.

Players are Josslyn Hancock, Julia Witherite, Olivia Schneider, Emma Johnston, McKenzie Krauss, Mya Jones, Jamarah Myers, Arianna Wilder, Kiera Fleis, Daneiya Acrie, Brynn Patterson, Reese Brewster, Mya Jewell, Peyton Leunis, and Lilyana Jewell.

Manager is Brad Witherite. Coaches are John Hancock, Forrest Jewell, and Stephanie Schneider.

