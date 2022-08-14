HARTFORD, Ohio — Sharon Speedway completed its 12th straight event during the 93rd anniversary season on a cloudy and cool evening in Northeast Ohio on Saturday night.
Celebrating in Victory Lane for the “Steel Valley Thunder” program were Joel Watson (UMP Modifieds), Ryan Fraley (RUSH Sprint Cars), Curt J. Bish (Pro Stocks), and Ayden Cipriano (RUSH Sportsman Modifieds).
After crashing with a lapped car while leading the June 18 Renegades of Dirt show, Watson has redeemed himself by scoring his second straight $1,000 UMP Modified victory. Watson passed Joe Gabrielson on lap four and fended him off over the remainder of the 25-lap Hovis Auto & Truck Supply for his milestone 30th career Sharon win.
Gabrielson and Troy Johnson led the field to green with Gabrielson taking the early lead, while Watson charged from the fifth starting spot to second on the opening lap. Watson quickly went after Gabrielson and the two raced side-by-side for the lead on lap three. Watson would make the winning move in turn one on lap four.
Dennis Lunger, Jr. lost the handle in turn four and collected Bud Watson to bring out the first caution of the event with six laps scored. When racing resumed on lap seven, sixth-starting Ty Rhoades entered the picture moving into third. Rhoades pressured Gabrielson for the runner-up spot on lap eight and the two raced side-by-side until a caution for a spin by Eric Nellis with 11 laps completed. After another caution for Nellis with 14 laps completed, the final 11 went green-to-checkered.
Gabrielson got a good restart and stayed with Watson. Gabrielson tried a big slider in turns one and two on lap 18 and made contact with Watson. The fence straightened Watson out, neither car spun as both maintained their positions. After the near mishap, Watson pulled away over the final seven laps to once again win by more than three seconds, 3.587 seconds to be exact, in his No. 92 car.
Gabrielson then had to fight off Rhoades in the closing laps to finish second. Nate Young beat out Mike McGee in a great race for fourth. Mason Lobb was sixth. Alan Atkinson, who was slated to line up 13th, finished seventh and earned the $100 Summit Racing Equipment gift card for being the hard charger.
Fraley, the opening night RUSH Sprint Car winner, returned to Victory L:ane for the second time this season. Fraley passed veteran Andy Priest on lap two then kept Blaze Myers and three-time Weekly Series champion Chad Ruhlman at bay over an intense three-car battle for the win in the finals laps of the 20-lap feature.
“I seen him sneak down there and figured I needed to go to the top,” explained the 33-year-old from Brookfield. “I wasn’t sure if they (lapped cars) were going to hold him up or me up, but it was pretty fun out there. Doug (Kekich) told me I needed to run hard into turns three and four as that’s where I lost the heat race and it killed me, but we’re learning. I didn’t think I’d get to do this (win) again this year. These things are tough to race, but the help I have is tremendous and it’s cool to be back here. I want to thank everyone that helps, the fans, and everyone that puts this on.”
After four cars tangled in turn one, Fraley would make the winning move from Priest when racing resumed on lap two. Sixth-starting Myers and Priest raced side-by-side for runner-up on laps 2-4 with Priest maintaining runner-up. By lap five, Gale Ruth, Jr. and Ruhlman entered the fray making it a five-car race for the lead. On lap 10, Priest got too high and slapped the fence allowing Myers to steal second. Ruhlman then worked his way by Priest for third on lap 15. As Fraley was contending with lapped traffic, Ruhlman closed in and a three-car race for the win ensued over the final four laps.
Ruhlman nosed ahead of Myers for second on lap 18, but Myers didn’t go away. It was three-wide for the lead in traffic on lap 19 as Myers regained second. Myers looked like he was setting up a slingshot move on Fraley racing off turn two on the final lap, but the lapped car of Kevin Kaserman was there slowing Myers’ run. Fraley took the checkered flag first by just 0.133 seconds.
Fraley’s 10th career Sharon win, which includes eight in the Econo Mod division, came aboard his No. 12 car
Bish, who lives in Cranberry, Pa., continued his winning ways in the Pro Stocks. Bish, who is the division’s only multi-time winner of the season, passed Steve D’Apolito on lap three and went on to record his third victory of 2022, which includes the $10,000 “Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals” triumph.
D’Apolito led the opening two laps and had a fairly comfortable lead when Scott Malone brought out the caution. When racing resumed on lap three, Bish drove around D’Apolito for the winning pass. Paul Davis meanwhile passed Larry Kugel for third. Davis battled with D’Apolito lap after lap before finally making the pass stick for second on lap 15, while 10th starting Coleton Longwell followed past D’Apolito in third one lap later.
A flat tire for Davis ended his strong run with 16 laps completed and moved Longwell to second for the four-lap dash to finish. A left front flat tire was enough to keep Longwell from challenging Bish in the closing laps as Bish drove the No. 29 car to his ninth career win 1.756 seconds.
Cipriano drove around race-long leader Tony Tatgenhorst on lap 11 and went on for a popular first career Sharon win in the 20-lap RUSH Sportsman Modified feature. Cipriano became the sixth different winner in seven races this year and fourth driver to earn his first career win at the Hartford oval.
“This was definitely a fun one and probably the most fun I’ve ever had here,” expressed the 16-year-old Hermitage racer. “I love running the outside everywhere we run, but normally it’s stick to the bottom here. Tonight wasn’t like that. I was able to do what I’m normally comfortable with and get the win tonight. It means a lot to get one here. I’ve always beat myself up about this place because we do good everywhere else besides here, but I think I’m finally getting into my groove and hopefully we win some more this year and next year. I have to thank all of my sponsors, parents, grandparents, Russ King for helping on the car- I couldn’t do it without all of them.”
After missing last Saturday night following a crash the week prior, Tatgenhorst charged around Dalton Gabriel into the early lead. Cipriano started fourth, took third from Brandon Ritchey on the opening lap, then used the top to pass Gabriel for second on lap two. While Tatgenhorst ran the middle and bottom, Cipriano was flying around the top and began to close in on the leader on lap six. After back-to-back caution-free features, a trio of cautions on laps 9-10 slowed action.
When green replaced yellow on lap 11, Cipriano using the momentum on the outside to get past Tatgenhorst for the lead and quickly began to pull away. Cipriano took the checkered flag first by 1.930 seconds.
Notes: Full press release can be found at sharonspeedway.com. ... Coming up this Saturday night will see the World of Outlaws Late Models return for the “Battle at the Border” paying $10,000 to-win, and will be joined by the Econo Mods. Tickets are on sale now.
SHARON SPEEDWAY RESULTS
• UMP Modifieds: 1. Joel Watson; 2. Joe Gabrielson; 3. Ty Rhoades; 4. Nate Young; 5. Mike McGee; 6. Mason Lobb; 7. Alan Atkinson; 8. Troy Johnson; 9. Vinnie DePizzo; 10. Bud Watson.
• RUSH Sprint Cars: 1. Ryan Fraley; 2. Blaze Myers; 3. Chad Ruhlman; 4. Andy Priest; 5. Brian Hartzell; 6. Gale Ruth Jr.; 7. AJ MacQuarrie; 8. Brandon Blackshear; 9. Zack Wilson; 10. Ricky Tucker Jr.
• Pro Stocks: 1. Curt J. Bish; 2. Coleton Longwell; 3. Chris Schneider; 4. Steve D’Apolito; 5. Tyler Dietz; 6. Scott Stiffler; 7. Jamie Duncan; 8. Jamie Scharba; 9. Scott Malone; 10. Troy DeZarn.
• RUSH Sportsman Modifieds: 1. Ayden Cipriano; 2. Benjamin Easler; 3. Tony Tatgenhorst; 4. JC Boyer; 5. Rob Kristyak; 6. Josh Deems; 7. Brandon Ritchey; 8. Kyle Martell; 9. Cole Edwards; 10. Jacob Rutana.
