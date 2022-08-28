HARTFORD, Ohio — A stormy Friday led to sunshine on Saturday and set up a beautiful evening of racing allowing Sharon Speedway to complete its 13th consecutive event during the 93rd anniversary season.
Celebrating in Victory Lane were Nick Hoffman (Renegades of Dirt UMP Modifieds), Blaze Myers (RUSH Sprint Cars), Ayden Cipriano of Hermitage (RUSH Sportsman Modifieds), and Jacob Eucker and Will Thomas III of Sharpsville (Econo Mods).
Making his first ever Sharon Speedway visit, the 30-year old Hoffman, who is from Mooresville, N.C., totally dominated the night for the Renegades of Dirt UMP Modifieds. Hoffman set fast time, went fourth to first in the dash, and was never challenged throughout the 25-lap feature race. Hoffman had more than a 12-second advantage when the event’s only caution occurred with 20 laps in, and still won by well over five seconds to earn $1,500.
Hoffman took the checkered flag first over Nate Young by 5.456 seconds to become the 60th all-time winner in the division’s history. Joe Gabrielson finished third, Ty Rhoades was fourth, and Mike McGhee placed fifth.
On June 2, 2018, at 14 years of age, Myers won his first career RUSH Sportsman Modified feature. Fast forward a little more than five years and Myers drove a perfect race right up on the fence leading wire-to-wire to garner his first Sharon Sprint Car victory in the 20-lap RUSH feature.
Myers, who is from Franklin, took the checkered flag first by 1.040 seconds in his No. 43JR car to become the 12th different winner in 24 races run all-time for the class at Sharon.
A runner-up finish by Gale Ruth Jr. allowed him to expand his lead in RUSH’s $5,000 to-win Weekly Series points. Ryan Fraley, who has two wins at Sharon this year, had a solid third. Andy Priest went ninth to fourth over Nolan Groves.
Cipriano continued his hot streak in the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. After winning his first career feature on July 8 at Raceway 7, the 16-year-old added a win at Tri-City Raceway Park, and on Saturday night made it two in a row at Sharon in the 20-lap feature event. With over a full field on hand, Cipriano earned $550.
“I think I proved tonight I could do it on the top and bottom,” stated the Hermitage driver. “We had a good setup, got the gear just right for tonight, I feel like I did a good job driving it, and my crew did a good job adapting to the track. I feel the most important part to racing these is keeping your composure throughout the race and I think I did that really well tonight.”
Sixth-starting Cipriano made the winning move overtaking Rob Kristyak for the lead on lap seven. Kristyak was unable to gain any ground as Cipriano did a nice job through lapped traffic and took the checkered flag first by 1.632 seconds.
Kristyak’s second place was his best finish of the season at Sharon. Garrett Krummert was third over Ben Easler. Veteran Bill Cunningham turned in his best career finish in the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds with a fifth place.
Eucker kicked off the night by winning the Aug, 20 make-up feature for the Econo Mods. Eucker, 21, of Fowler, Ohio, took the lead from Jordan Simmons on lap six and kept Will Thomas III at bay during the second half of the 20-lap feature to score his second win of the season, worth $500.
Eucker was able to hold off Thomas by 0.513 seconds for his 14th career win. Jeremy Double made a nice crossover move to pass Gary Olson for third on lap 19. Olson, who started on the pole, slipped to fourth at the finish. Jarrett Young went 17th to fifth.
Thomas then brought down the curtain by winning the nightcap for the Econo Mods. Thomas passed Double on lap six and in a reversal of the first 20-lap feature, held off Eucker to score his division leading third feature win and fourth overall of the season thanks to a Pro Stock feature. With more than a full field of cars, Thomas earned $450.
“This place is really, really slippery tonight and maybe the cautions were because of that,” explained the 46-year-old Sharpsville racer. “Normally we have plenty of drive off the corner, but tonight we had to be careful. I say it all the time; I live by here so we’re fortunate to be able to come here — it’s great. Thanks to the fans for waiting this one out, it was a long one.”
Thomas pulled away on the final restart to win by 0.435 seconds over Eucker for his 28th overall win of his career at Sharon. Casey Bowers drove Tom Spencer’s No. 00 care to a solid third after starting 12th. Brian Toto had went 10th to third before losing the spot to Bowers at the end of the event. Kenny Meadows was fifth.
Notes: Coming up Friday and Saturday will be the “Sharon Nationals.” Friday will include the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars for $6,000 to-win along with the RUSH Sportsman Modified Touring Series for $1,000 to-win and the Pro Stocks for $750 to-win. Saturday is the “Lou Blaney Memorial” with $12,000 up for grabs for the All Stars. The BRP Tour for Big-Block Modifieds is also on the card. ... Visit sharonspeedway.com for full press release.
––––––
SHARON SPEEDWAY RESULTS
• Renegades of Dirt UMP Modifieds: 1. Nick Hoffman; 2. Nate Young; 3. Joe Gabrielson; 4. Ty Rhoades; 5. Mike McGee; 6. Austin Holcombe; 7. Joel Watson; 8. Carl McKinney; 9. John DeMoss; 10. Mason Lobb.
• RUSH Sprint Cars: 1. Blaze Myers; 2. Gale Ruth Jr.; 3. Ryan Fraley; 4. Andy Priest; 5. Nolan Groves; 6. Brandon Blackshear; 7. Dustin DeMattia; 8. Zack Wilson; 9. Joe Buccola; 10. Tyler Newhart.
• RUSH Sportsman Modifieds: 1. Ayden Cipriano; 2. Rob Kristyak; 3. Garrett Krummert; 4. Ben Easler; 5. Bill Cunningham; 6. Kole Holden; 7. Kyle Martell; 8. Gage Priester; 9. Jacob Rutana; 10. Dalton Gabriel.
• Econo Mods: 1. Will Thomas III; 2. Jacob Eucker; 3. Casey Bowers; 4. Brian Toto; 5. Kenny Meadows; 6. Garrett Calvert; 7. George Vestal; 8. Gary Robinson; 9. Wayne Tessean Jr.; 10. Robert Simmons.
• Econo Mods Aug. 20 makeup: 1. Jacob Eucker; 2. Will Thomas III; 3. Jeremy Double; 4. Gary Olson; 5. Jarrett Young; 6. Andy Buckley; 7. Brian Toto; 8. Wayne Tessean Jr.; 9. Gary Robinson; 10. George Vestal IV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.