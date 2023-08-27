HARTFORD, Ohio — After several rainy and dreary days, skies cleared late Saturday morning resulting in a beautiful evening at Sharon Speedway for the final “Steel Valley Thunder” program of the 94th anniversary season.
Celebrating in Victory Lane were Rex King (Big-Block Modifieds), Tyler Dietz (Pro Stocks) in “Ray’s Race,” Ayden Cipriano of Hermitage (RUSH Sportsman Modifieds), and Jeremy Double (Econo Mods). One hundred cars filled the pits missing the season-high of 101 cars obtained the week before.
King took advantage of a caution on the last lap and stole a career first Big-Block Modified win away from Will Thomas III of Sharpsville on the ensuing restart in the 20-lap feature race.King became the season’s third different winner in three races and earned $1,500.
“We fell back early in the race and that little Ayden Cipriano had to show me where to run,” explained the 32-year-old Bristolville, Ohio, standout. “He drove by me on the outside and I was like ‘man I better get up there because I’m falling back quick’. If it would have stayed green, Will (Thomas) would be here right now, but that last caution played in our favor. He had a great car.”
Chas Wolbert set sail early on taking the lead from pole-sitter Mike Kinney, while Thomas passed Chad Reitz for third on the opening lap. Thomas then drove around Kinney for second on lap two and began to close in on Wolbert on lap five. Thomas pulled even with Wolbert on lap six before a caution for Brad Rapp. Cipriano started eighth and found the high side to his liking as he was up to third when racing resumed on lap seven in his “358” powered car.
On lap eight, Wolbert and Thomas continued their side-by-side battle. On lap 10, the two made heavy contact going down the backstretch as Thomas got by for the lead. A caution for Steve Feder slowed action at the halfway point. King, who started fifth, wasn’t even a factor in the first half of the event, but became a contender when racing resumed on lap 11 as he took over second.
All eyes shifted to Garrett Krummert, who started 18th after breaking a rear-end in a heat race accident. Krummert moved into the top five following the restart, passed Justin Shea for fourth on lap 12, and nabbed third from Wolbert on lap 13. Krummert appeared to have the fastest car, but both Thomas and King were running the preferred high line as the laps were ticking off; however, Rob Kristyak went up in smoke setting up a one-lap shootout to the finish.
Thomas chose the bottom for the double file restart, and it was King with the momentum on the top as he shot past Thomas off turn two on the final lap. King went on for his 28th career win by 0.545 seconds. Thomas was a disappointed second with Krummert third. Cipriano had a great run in fourth with Shea coming from 13th to complete the top five.
Dietz has won a lot of Pro Stock races all throughout the east, but had never won at Sharon before. That changed on Saturday night as the four-time and recently-crowned Lernerville Speedway track champion passed fellow Lernerville regular Chase Lambert on lap six and went uncontested to the 25-lap win in the 6th annual “Ray’s Race,” honoring the late Ray Virgile of Oil City. In doing so, Dietz, of Saxonburg, Pa., became the event’s sixth different winner this year. Dietz also became the amazing ninth different winner in 10 Pro Stock races this season at Sharon.
Lambert used the outside to take the lead away from pole-sitter Steve D’Apolito. Dietz started sixth, but was halfway to the front after the opening lap then drove around D’Apolito for second on lap two. Following a caution for Tim Bish with five laps scored, Dietz would make what would be the winning move, while Chris McGuire raced into second.
While great racing took place from second on back, Dietz was too strong up front. A few cautions gave McGuire and others a shot at Dietz, but Dietz would power on to become the fifth new Sharon Pro Stock winner of 2023 by 1.876 seconds.
Fourth-starting Cipriano took charge of the RUSH Sportsman Modified feature on lap two and dominated the remaining 18 laps ripping around the top side of the speedway in route to his second win. After winning three of the first four races part of the Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series in conjunction with Raceway 7, it was Cipriano’s first win since May 26. With 25 cars on hand, Cipriano earned $550.
“We always do well on the top and it was there for us tonight,” explained the 17-year-old Hermitage driver. “I didn’t know how close anyone was behind me so I just kept going as fast as I could. This has been a great night for us.”
Kole Holden led the opening lap over Jordan Ehrenberg and Cipriano before a caution for a spin by Chris Rudolph. Ehrenberg would jump the ensuing restart and was docked two spots, which put Cipriano alongside Holden. When racing resumed, Cipriano used his famed outside line to take charge on lap two. The event’s final caution occurred with four laps completed for Rob Kristyak, who went up in smoke for the second time of the night.
When green replaced yellow for the final time, eighth-starting Ben Easler raced past Holden for second. Brandon Ritchey passed Ehrenberg for fourth on lap nine then snuck under Holden for third on lap 12. Lapped traffic came into play for Cipriano on lap 15, but that didn’t slow his run at all as his fourth career win came by a commanding 5.081 seconds in his No. 5c car.
Easler was second as the defending “Route 7 Rumble” Series champion maintained his points lead over Cipriano. Ritchey matched his best finish in third since June 4, 2022. JC Boyer went 12th to 4th over 11th starting Tony Tatgenhorst.
Double, of Bristolville, Ohio, led the 20-lap Econo Mod feature from start-to-finish for his milestone 20th career win. Despite several cautions and double file restarts, Double was never challenged for his first win since May 27.
Double took off in the lead from the pole over Scott Burk, Jr., Jacob Eucker, and Garrett Calvert. While Double set the pace out front, Burk, Eucker, and Calvert put on a great race trading second through fourth numerous times throughout the event. It wasn’t until lap 18 when Eucker made the pass for second for good. It was too little, too late though as Double crossed the finish line first by 1.681 seconds. Double is now just one win behind Brandon Blackshear’s all-time mark of 21 with two races remaining this season.
Calvert, who had to start sixth after winning last Saturday night, got up to second on lap 15 before losing the spot to Eucker three laps later and settled for third. Burk had another good run in fourth over Bryan Wagner.
Note: Racing returns to Sharon on Wednesday as it’ll be the second installment of “Wednesday Night Thunder.” The “410” Sprints will race for $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start, while the Big-Block Modifieds return for $2,000 to-win. Pits open at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5 p.m. Racing is at 7 p.m.
––––––
• Big-Block Modifieds: 1. Rex King Jr.; 2. Will Thomas III; 3. Garrett Krummert; 4. Ayden Cipriano; 5. Justin Shea; 6. Chas Wolbert; 7. Mike Kinney; 8. Jim Rasey; 9. JR McGinley; 10. Kyle Fink.
• Pro Stocks (Ray’s Race): 1. Tyler Dietz; 2. Chris McGuire; 3. Christian Schneider; 4. Steve D’Apolito; 5. Curt J. Bish; 6. Bobby Whitling; 7. Chris Schneider; 8. Brandon Connor; 9. Paul Davis; 10. Shaun Hooks.
• RUSH Sportsman Modifieds: 1. Ayden Cipriano; 2. Benjamin Easler; 3. Brandon Ritchey; 4. JC Boyer; 5. Tony Tatgenhorst; 6. Kole Holden; 7. Jordan Ehrenberg; 8. Doug Rutana; 9. Jacob Rutana; 10. Jacob Jordan.
• Econo Mods: 1. Jeremy Double; 2. Jacob Eucker; 3. Garrett Calvert; 4. Scott Burk Jr.; 5. Bryan Wagner; 6. Gary Robinson; 7. Gary Olson; 8. Eric Nellis II; 9. Troy Pinch; 10. Charles Steinle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.