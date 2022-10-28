Herrmann's Water won the first section of the PNA League that competes at Thornton Hall Lanes. They ended the section with 24 wins. Team members are Lorraine Szugye, Christina Forster, Bill Forster, and Chip Smith.
Lock Stock & Barrel finished second with 21 wins, while Joni’s Styling Salon was third with 20 wins.
Team season highs are held by the following. Scratch series: Lock Stock & Barrel (2099), team members are Don Daisley, Pam McKinnon, Cathy Smith, and Brian Blair; (2) Clark House (2031), and (3) Sharon VFW Post 1338. Handicap series: (1) Big Mac’s Sealing & Coating (2227), team members are Tina Kelly, Brian Clepper, Pat Stubbs, and Darren McAninch; (2) Joni’s Styling Salon (2157), and (3) Sharpsville VFW Post 6404.
Scratch game: (1) Marstellar Auto (710), team members are Abbie Leali, Natalie Dudzenski, George Moss, and Evan Muller; (2) Pam Dorfi’s Styling Salon (663), and (3) Pizza Joe’s (644). Handicap game: (1) Warehouse Sales (790), team members are Sandy Gregory, Helene Lehnhardt, Dave Webster, and Andrew Leftheris; (2) Erme’s Distributing (773), and Glancy’s Lawn Care (737).
Men’s individual highs go to the following. Scratch series: (1) Brian Geisel (646), (2) Daisley (637), and (3) Darren McAninch (621). Handicap series: (1) Ray Goral (737), (2) Michael Howard (729), and (3) Kurt Szugye (699).
Scratch game: (1) Andrew Leftheris (265), (2) Blair (252), and (3) Muller (239). Handicap game: (1) Nick Leftheris (293), Chip Smith (275), and (3) Joe Battyanyi (264).
Women’s highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Dolly Szugye (588), (2) Dodie Moss (534), and (3) Cathy Smith (533). Handicap series: (1) Kara Lawler (715), (2) Stubbs (686), and (3) Gina Ankney (684).
Scratch game: (1-tie) Deanna Johnson and Jenn Boyle (219), and (2) Dudzenski (201). Handicap game: (1) Tammy Bonanni (268), (2-tie) Mandee Leftheris and Gregory (253).
Brian Geisel leads the men in average with 202. Muller is second with 195, and Blair is third with 191. Boyle leads the women with 168. Dolly Szugye is second with 167, and Cathy Smith is third with 161.
• On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Mercer County Bowling Association (MCBA) is sponsoring its annual Turkey Bowl 40 Frame Game. The event will be hosted by Celebrity Bowl. The event will begin at 4 p.m.
The entry fee is $45. First place is $400 based on 60 bowlers. This is a handicap tournament with handicap being 80% of 225. In addition to prize money, there will be optional side pots.
40 game features are as follows. NO TAP: 9 pins=strike; PAYDAY: 6 payday frame, Win a candy bar and cash; SOUR GRAPES: No Strike=minus 2 points per pin; SUPER SOUR GRAPES: No strike=minus 5 points per pin; BONUS: a strike=10 bonus points; BIG KAHUNA: a strike=25 bonus points; MULLIGAN: Don’t like first ball, you can shoot it over; BINGO, BANGO, BONGO: In the 40th frame, all three strikes earn $5.
Additional rules can be found on the entry form. For additional questions or reservations, please call 724-589-5282.
• Just a reminder. The November Reynolds TOC qualifier is being held on Sunday, Nov. 13.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald.
