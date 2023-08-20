HARTFORD, Ohio — Beautiful weather graced Sharon Speedway on Saturday night for the inaugural “Bill Gabrielson Memorial.”
Three drivers celebrated their first wins of the season in Victory Lane including Dave Hess, Jr. (UMP Modifieds), Blaze Myers (RUSH Sprint Cards) and Garrett Calvert (Econo Mods), while Ben Easler became the top winner in the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. A season-high 101 cars filled the pit area for the four-division program.
Making his first visit of the season, Hess put on a dominating performance. He won the dash then proceeded to lead all 30 laps of the inaugural “Bill Gabrielson Memorial” feature over a star-studded field of UMP Modified competitors. Hess pocketed $4,116 for his night’s earnings.
“The field of cars that are here is second to just about none,” stated the 39-year-old Waterford, Pa., standout. “We’ve traveled for a lot of years with the Modifieds and the guys that are here are just as tough as anyone that I’ve ever raced against.”
Hess took off in the lead over fast qualifier Nathon Loney, while Dan Davies passed Jeremy Double for third. Hess immediately stretched out his lead in the early laps. Davies meanwhile began to work on Loney and drove around the Ohio invader in turn four on lap four for second. By the time fourth -starting Davies got to second, Hess had a lead of 3.8 seconds built up. Hess caught lapped traffic on lap eight as his lead ballooned to more than four seconds. A caution for July 22 winner Bud Watson erased Hess’ lead with nine laps scored.
When racing resumed on lap 10, ninth-starting David Stremme went sixth to third. Stremme then muscled second away from Davies following a restart on lap 13. The event’s final caution slowed action when Nate Young got into the fence running seventh.
The caution put Stremme alongside Hess for the double-file restart, but Hess was too strong on the top and quickly pulled away once again. Hess caught lapped traffic on lap 29, but it didn’t matter. When the checkered flag waved, Hess crossed the finish line first by a margin of 5.594 seconds in his No. 44 car. It was Hess’ first Sharon win since April 24, 2021, and was the fifth of his career, which is the same number of victories his father, Dave Hess, Sr., had in the Super Late Models.
After finishing second to Chad Ruhlman in three of the four RUSH Sprint Car races at Sharon this year, Myers finally put it to the standout racer. Myers, 19, of Franklin charged from eighth to make a last-lap pass of Ruhlman in his heat race to earn the outside pole then fended off Ruhlman in the 20-lap feature race for his first victory of the season at Sharon. However, it was his third straight on the RUSH circuit in Sunbelt Rentals Weekly Series action. The caution-free feature was timed in 6:53.887.
Fourth-starting Ryan Fraley and Myers raced side-by-side for the first four laps, trading the lead several times before Myers broke free on lap five. Ruhlman meanwhile started fifth and was up to fourth on lap four. Ruhlman had the outside working as he drove around Brandon Blackshear in turn two on lap six for third then did the same to Fraley two laps later for second.
Myers had a near two-second advantage built up when Ruhlman made his way to second. Ruhlman began to close in on Myers on lap 12, but Myers changed his line slightly and began to pull back away on lap 14. Myers crossed the finish first by 2.386 seconds in his No. 43JR. It was Myers’ second career win in the division and third overall at Sharon as he also has a RUSH Sportsman Modified victory.
Ruhlman had to settle for second after winning the first four shows. Fraley was third after leading early on. John Mollick went ninth to fourth to earn the $100 Summit Racing Equipment Hard Charger gift card. Pole-sitter Brandon Blackshear dropped to fifth.
Easler, 16, of Linesville, became the top winner of the season in the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. Easler led wire-to-wire in the 20-lap feature for his third victory of 2023. Like the RUSH Sprints, the RUSH Modifieds also went caution-free in their 20 lapper as it was timed in 6:34.648.
Easler out-dueled pole-sitter JC Boyer on the opening lap for the lead. Ayden Cipriano of Hermitage passed Boyer on the outside for second on lap two. Cipriano continued to run the top for nearly the duration of the event as he battled with Boyer, but the duo lost ground on Easler. Without a caution, Easler went uncontested to his fifth career win by a commanding 4.724 seconds.
After leading in the final stages of the last two races only to have his engine expire twice, Cipriano finally brought his father’s No. 5C home safely across the finish line in second. Boyer was third over Kole Holden. Rob Kristyak, who won the last show on Aug. 5 and was the victor on Friday night at Raceway 7 in Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series action, was fifth.
Calvert, 26, of Cochranton capped off the night by becoming the third new winner of the season. Calvert battled with Steve Haefke, Jr. for much of the race until Haefke suffered a flat tire then had to hold off 11th starting Jacob Eucker to score the victory in the 20-lap Econo Mod feature.
––––––
• UMP Modifieds “Bill Gabrielson Memorial”: 1. Dave Hess Jr.; 2. David Stremme; 3. Ty Rhoades; 4. Dan Davies; 5. Jeremy Double; 6. Nathon Loney; 7. Adam Stricker; 8. Brent Rheberger; 9. Joel Watson; 10. Michael Altobelli; 11. Mike McGee; 12. Brian Skaggs; 13. Mason Lobb; 14. Dustin DeMattia; 15. Joe Gabrielson; 16. Jarrett Young; 17. Garrett Calvert; 18. Vinnie DePizzo; 19. Mason Canter; 20. Randy Bauknecht; 21. Chris Basich; 22. Nate Young; 23. Kyle Layton; 24. Bud Watson.
• RUSH Sprint Cars: 1. Blaze Myers; 2. Chad Ruhlman; 3. Ryan Fraley; 4. John Mollick; 5. Brandon Blackshear; 6. Arnie Kent; 7. Bill Cunningham; 8. Zach Morrow; 9. Gale Ruth Jr.; 10. Zack Wilson.
• RUSH Sportsman Modifieds: 1. Ben Easler; 2. Ayden Cipriano; 3. JC Boyer; 4. Kole Holden; 5. Rob Kristyak; 6. Tony Tatgenhorst; 7. Doug Rutana; 8. Dalton Gabriel; 9. Jacob Rutana; 10. Jacob Jordan[11].
• Econo Mods: 1. Garrett Calvert; 2. Jacob Eucker; 3. Scott Burk Jr.; 4. George Vestal IV; 5. Bryan Wagner; 6. Josh Double; 7. Robert Simmons; 8. Branden Porter; 9. Gary Robinson; 10. Troy Pinch.
