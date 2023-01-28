The Hickory High cheerleading squad finished second at the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey on Saturday.
Hickory was ranked No. 1 after the preliminary round. The Hornets averaged a score of 82.333 and had zero deductions. Neshannock had a higher raw score, 82.733, from the three judges than Hickory, but the Lancers’ squad had four deductions, lowering its adjusted score to 78.733.
In Saturday's finals, Hickory had scores of 81.4, 80.7, 81.3 for an 81.13333 average and a subtotal of 243.4.
Neshannock captured the state championship with scores of 84, 84.6, and 84.8 for an 84.46667 and subtotal of 253.4.
Archbishop Wood (236.9) placed third, Warren (234) was fourth, and Karns City (229.4) was fifth.
Hickory has won five straight District 10 championships in its division.
