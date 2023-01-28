Perfect wasn’t good enough Saturday to lift the Hickory High School cheerleading squad to the state championship.
The Hornets finished second Saturday to Neshannock in the Class 2A Large School division Saturday at the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Saturday’s final-round outcome reversed the order from Friday’s preliminary, when Hickory finished first, just ahead of Neshannock in second.
On Friday, the Hornets averaged a score of 82.333 and had zero deductions. Neshannock had a higher raw score, 82.733, from the three judges than Hickory, but the Lancers’ squad had four deductions, lowering its adjusted score to 78.733.
In Saturday’s finals, Hickory had scores of 81.4, 80.7, 81.3 for an 81.13333 average and a subtotal of 243.4, again with zero deductions.
Neshannock captured the state championship with scores of 84, 84.6, and 84.8 for an 84.46667 and subtotal of 253.4, and no deductions.
Archbishop Wood (236.9) placed third, Warren (234) was fourth, and Karns City (229.4) was fifth.
Hickory has won five consecutive District 10 championships in its division.
