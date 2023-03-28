BOYS BASKETBALL
• Hickory 64, Greenville 37 — The Hornets and Trojans kicked off the 24th annual Buddy Guerino Tourney on Monday with the Hornets grabbing the win.
Rylan Dye fired in 22 points to lead the way for Hickory.
Greenville did not have a double-digit scorer.
Hickory is back in action today when it plays Sharon.
• Farrell 61, Mercer 46 — The Steelers opened the tourney with a win over the Mustangs.
Danny Odem fired in 17 points for Farrell.
Daemyin Mattocks scored 13 for Mercer.
• Sharpsville 50, West Middlesex 26 — The Blue Devils and Big Reds closed out the opening day of the tourney.
Luke Staunch scored 16 points for Sharpsville while Brady Lyons bucketed 12.
Shawn Hoffman led WM with 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Lakeview 43, West Middlesex 29 — The defending tourney champs defeated West Middlesex on Monday.
Emma Marsteller led Lakeview with 17 points and Kyndra Seddon added 10 points.
Caitlin Stephens led the way for West Middlesex with 12 points and Emma Mild added 10 markers.
Lakeview advances in the championship bracket and will play Mercer tonight.
––––––
TONIGHT’S SCHEDULE
Boys: Sharon vs. Hickory, 5:15 p.m.
Girls: Central Valley vs. Laurel, 6:30 p.m.
Girls: Sharpsville vs. Slippery Rock, 7:45 p.m.
Girls: Mercer vs. Lakeview, 9 p.m.
