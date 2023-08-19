The Hickory High girls golf team dropped a 125-147 decision to Canfield on Saturday in a 9-hole match at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course.
Luciana Masters shot a 40 to lead Hickory while Canfield's Taylor Morrone was medalist with a 38.
Canfield: Morrone 38, Miya Cohol 41, Aubree Philbin 46.
Hickory: Masters 40, Vianna Miller 52, Reese Brewster 55.
The Hornets, the two-time defending Class 2A state champs, played without standout Sasha Petrochko. Canfield won the All-America Conference American Division championship last season.
