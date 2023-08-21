WEST MIDDLESEX — Craig Antush met with his Hickory girls golf team with the sun going down at Oak Tree Golf Club in West Middlesex.
He congratulated his squad on another win on Monday as the Hornets clinched a win at the Hickory High School Girls Golf Invitational. However, he also warned his players of the next challenge of the season.
It was the start of the school year and it was a school night.
“In my past 16 years, once school starts, scores change because there’s so much more going on for ‘em – not just physically, but mentally,” Antush said.
The Hornets got one more golf match before the first day of school. And the scores were low, just as Antush expected. Hickory won their tournament with a 236. North East was the runner-up with a 266, and McDowell came in third with 269.
Sasha Petrochko led the way for the Hornets with an 18-hole 72, good enough to finish second individually behind North East’s Anna Swann. Luciana Masters shot the fourth best score with an 81, and Madey Myers came in third. Myers and Ava Liburdi needed a four-hole tiebreaker to determine the final official score.
“(The low scores) go to the commitment and the discipline that the girls have exhibited. It also shows they’re maturing in another year,” Antush said. “Last year was, ‘OK, I’m on the golf team’ with a couple of them. Now, there are a few girls that don’t know how good they are.”
Fairview was one stroke behind McDowell, carding a 270 to finish fourth. Mercyhurst Prep was fifth with a 281, Cathedral Prep shot 286 for sixth, Meadville came in seventh with a 321, West Middlesex had a 327 for eighth, General McLane finished ninth with a 334, Grove City had a 342 for 10 place and Erie came in 11th in the team standings after shooting a 402.
West Middlesex’s Kate Sowers finished third individually with a 79. Maya Mourtacos was second among the Big Reds with a 121, and Lila Kimmel ended the day with a 127.
Annie Arnold and Emily McIlwain both shot a 113 for Grove City. Elle Myford wasn’t too far behind with a 116.
The scores were high for some of the top golfers in the area. That was a combination of a narrow course and high temperatures, according to Petrochko.
“Considering the difficulty of the course, I’m pretty happy with how our team played,” Petrochko said. “I think this is going to be a good course to continuing playing before districts, before states, because it really makes us focus on drives and approaches to the green.”
The Hornets have seen some competition in the first couple weeks of the season. They started their year with a win at the Happy Valley Invitational on Aug. 11. The younger golfers got a shot to take on Canfield, Ohio, over the weekend, and the veterans returned to the course on Monday.
Petrochko said the more experienced players want to start the season strong, but they also want to see the younger golfers improve their scores before the summer comes to an end.
“I definitely think these early-season tournaments are good practice for us before school starts because we’re getting really good competition from Pittsburgh teams, good teams in Erie and in our area,” Petrochko said.
“Right now, I think our mentality is to not stop, and as coach says, don’t be complacent.
“You can’t be complacent with what’s going on around you and what you’ve done in the past. We have to keep moving forward, and I think our team is doing a really good job.”
