The Hickory girls and Slippery Rock boys captured the team titles at Saturday's West Middlesex Big Red Invite.
Hickory freshman Josslyn Hancock took first place in the 100-meter dash and was part of the 400 relay team that placed second.
Lakeview's Laci Redfoot swept the hurdles and ran the opening leg on the first-place 1600-meter relay team.
Sharpsville's Macie Steiner won the 400 and was part of the foursome that set a school record in the 400 relay.
Eli Anderson led the Slippery Rock boys with wins in the 300 hurdles and 1600 relay and placing second in the 110 hurdles. Teammate Levi Prementine took first in the 110 hurdles and high jump.
Hickory's Caden Riethmiller won gold in three events - the 1600, 3200 and ran the opening leg of the first-place 3200-meter relay team.
GIRLS
Team Scores: Hickory 106.3, Lakeview 96, Greenville 58, Wilmington 56.3, Slippery Rock 51, Sharpsville 41.3, Sharon 40, West Middlesex 30, Mercer 22, Oil City 19, Commodore Perry 15, Shenango 13, Farrell 11, Laurel 4.
3200 relay: 1. Slippery Rock (Ashley Ragan, Halie Halberg, Raely FaJohn, Anora Robare) 10:36.24; 2. Greenville (Reese Risavi, Karis McElhaney, Peyton Davis, Josie Lewis) 10:37.37; 3. Hickory (Jillian White, Ava Shellenbarger, Isabella Gingras, Ayren Lauer) 10:42.18.
100 hurdles: 1. Laci Redfoot (Lakeview) 16:56; 2. Ondrea Young (Sharon) 16.68; Aiva Reich (Slippery Rock) 16.76.
100: 1. Josslyn Hancock (Hickory) 12.71; 2. Lydia Reed (Lakeview) 12.76; 3. Riley Tighe (Sharpsville) 12.82.
1600: 1. Karis McElhaney (Greenville) 5:20.48; 2. AnnaSophia Viccari (West Middlesex) 5:21.21; 3. Tessa Szymanski (Slippery Rock) 5:39.94.
400: 1. Macie Steiner (Sharpsville) 1:02.02; 2. Maya Jeckavitch (Wilmington) 1:02.67; 3. Jillian White (Hickory) 1:02.95.
400 relay: 1. Sharpsville (Macie Steiner, Savannah Hassan, Riley Tighe, Tamya Hubbard) 50.99; 2. Hickory (Cecilia Perman, Myah Burns, Josslyn Hancock, Zamyra Smith) 52.86; 3. Lakeview (Laci Redfoot, Lydia Reed, Kelsey Seddon, Jordan Redfoot) 52.94.
300 hurdles: 1. Laci Redfoot (Lakeview) 48.49; 2. Aiva Reich (Slippery Rock) 49.18; 3. Ondrea Young (Sharon) 49.93.
800: 1. Willow Myers (Mercer) 2:23.85; 2. Jillian White (Hickory) 2:28.04; 3. Karis McElhaney (Greenville) 2:31.57.
200: 1. Maya Jeckavitch (Wilmington) 26.99; 2. Janiya Daniels (Farrell) 27.45; 3. Riley Tighe (Sharpsville) 27.81.
3200: 1. Lia Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 12:39.69; 2. Malana Beach (Hickory) 12:51.34; 3. Elaine Knauff (Commodore Perry) 13:29.24.
1600 relay: 1. Lakeview (Laci Redfoot, Kendall Emmert, Kady Alexander, Lydia Reed) 4:15.22; 2. Greenville (Reese Risavi, Karis McElhaney, Josie Lewis, Peyton Davis) 4:22.92; 3. Hickory (Jillian White, Zamyra Smith, Ava Garrett, Cecilia Perman) 4:36.48.
High jump: 1. Erika McGowan (Lakeview) 4-11; 2. Kallie Smith (Oil City) 4-9; 3. Laila Hackwelder (Slippery Rock) 4-9.
Long jump: 1. Lydia Reed (Lakeview) 16-5; 2. Josslyn Hancock (Hickory) 15-5; 3. Annalise Hendrickson (Wilmington) 15-1 1/2.
Triple jump: 1. Camryn Baker (Sharon) 32-11 1/2; 2. Alexa Meszaros (Hickory) 32-3 1/2; 3. Lilly Waleff (Commodore Perry) 31-7 1/2.
Discus: 1. Jessica Miklos (Hickory) 118-8; 2. Delani Berkson (Sharon) 98-2; 3. Bayleigh Miller (Wilmington) 93-3.
Javelin: 1. Zoey Seidel (Mercer) 98-7; 2. Susi Shetler (Lakeview) 91-4; 3. Alaina Peltonen (Lakeview) 90-1.
Shot put: 1. Maggie Goodlin (Greenville) 36-1 1/2; 2. Jessica Miklos (Hickory) 33-7 1/2; 3. Ella Tokar (Greenville) 32-11 1/4.
Pole vault: Elise DiFrischia (Slippery Rock) 9-6; 2. Emersyn Hruska (Hickory) 8-6; 3. Johanna Bulow (Shenango) 8-0
BOYS
Team Scores: Slippery Rock 123.5, Oil City 86.5, Hickory 84.5, Lakeview 69, West Middlesex 50, Farrell 30, Greenville 28, Commodore Perry 26, Sharpsville 17, Mercer 15.5, Wilmington 15, Sharon 14, Laurel 4.
3200 relay: 1. Hickory (Caden Riethmiller, Vincent Uberti, Braden Bittler, Mason Coldsmith) 8:38.85; 2. Slippery Rock (no names submitted) 8:48.74; 3. Lakeview (James Alexander, Austin Robinowitz, Ryker Harold, Colson Jenkins) 8:54.06.
110 hurdles: 1. Levi Prementine (Slippery Rock) 15.06; 2. Eli Anderson (Slippery Rock) 15.73; 3. JohnMichael Weaver (Greenville) 16.90;
100: 1. Ethen Knox (Oil City) 11.25; 2. Danick Hinkson (Lakeview) 11.38; 3. Jayveerh White (Sharon) 11.57.
1600: 1. Caden Reithmiller (Hickory) 4:37.28; 2. Colson Jenkins (Lakeview) 4:39.02; 3. Viktor Zahn (Slippery Rock) 4:47.62.
400: 1. Tyler Arblaster (Slippery Rock) 50.97; 2. Chance Miller (Sharpsville) 53.16; 3. Osiris Johnson (Farrell) 54.06.
400 relay: 1. Hickory (DayMar Trawick, Luke Nevil, Jamal Calhoun, Jarod Witherite) 43.91; 2. Oil City (no names submitted) 44.02; 3. Farrell (Jesean Boatwright, Jermaine Jackson, Julius Phillips, Lamont Samuels Jr.) 44.67.
300 hurdles: 1. Eli Anderson (Slippery Rock) 40.87; 2. Austin Haines (Lakeview) 43.69; 3. Christian Snyder (West Middlesex) 45.12.
800: 1. Dennis Jones (West Middlesex) 2:01.17; 2. Anthony Robare (Slippery Rock) 2:06.64; 3. Colson Jenkins (Lakeview) 2:07.61.
200: 1. Tyler Arblaster (Slippery Rock) 22.71; 2. Ethen Knox (Oil City) 22.73; 3. Julius Phillips (Farrell) 23.19.
3200: 1. Caden Riethmiller (Hickory) 10:27.10; 2. Luke Schneider (West Middlesex) 10:58.10; 3. Mason Coldsmith (Hickory) 11:01.11.
1600 relay: 1. Slippery Rock (Eli Anderson, Tyler Arblaster, Trent Davey, Viktor Zahn) 3:29.70; 2. Lakeview (Blake Skiles, Colson Jenkins, Ethan Williams, Danick Hinkson) 3:33.10; 3. Sharpsville (Luke Zahniser, Rylan Piccirilli, Tyler Schenker, Kyle Vigotty) 3:51.25.
High jump: 1. Levi Prementine (Slippery Rock) 6-3; 2. Jack Thomas (Commodore Perry) 6-1; 3. Ben Wilms (West Middlesex) 5-9.
Long jump: 1. Luca Bertolasio (Hickory) 23-8; 2. Levi Prementine (Slippery Rock) 21-3 1/2; 3. Jack Thomas (Commodore Perry) 20-8.
Triple jump: 1. Jack Thomas (Commodore Perry) 44-7; 2. Dustin Joyce (Slippery Rock) 42-10; 3. Ben Wilms (West Middlesex) 41-9 1/2.
Discus: 1. Cam Crocker (Oil City) 156-7; 2. Ethen Knox (Oil City) 134-7; 3. Hayden Landfair (Hickory) 129-7.
Shot put: 1. Cam Crocker (Oil City) 46-3; 2. Braiden Reich (Slippery Rock) 42-11; 3. Malachi Hyde (Greenville) 42-5 1/2.
Javelin: 1. Charlie Motter (Oil City) 167-0; 2. Malachi Hyde (Greenville) 146-0; 3. Deven Olson (Lakeview) 141-3.
Pole vault: 1. Solomon Glavach (Wilmington) 15-0; 2. Nicholas Savolskis (Lakeview) 12-0; 3. Jacosa Mitchell (Greenville) 11-0.
TSTCA INVITE
Several members of the Grove City High teams competed in the TSTCA meet at West Mifflin High School.
The GC girls placed 11th with 27 points. South Fayette (65) won the team title and Mount Lebanon (53) was second.
Mount Lebanon (74) captured the boys crown and Butler (61.5) was runner-up. Grove City was 34th with four points.
Abbey Nichols led the GC girls with a second-place finish in the long jump (17-5) and finished third in the triple jump (36-4).
Jillian Rihel took second (106-6) in the discus and was fifth (33-2) in the shot put.
GC's 3200-meter relay team of Josie Jones, Alayna Bishop, Sarah Sabella, and Morgan Davis placed eighth in a time of 10:41.96.
For the GC boys, MJ Pottinger placed fifth in the 1600-meter run in 4:22.78.
