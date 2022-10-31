MEADVILLE — The members of the Hickory High girls soccer team put in work during the offseason. Each summer tournament or camp made the 2022 squad a little bit better.
They were good enough to reach the District 10 playoffs. But that journey ended on Monday in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals.
The Hornets fell to Ft. LeBoeuf 7-0 on Monday at Meadville Area Senior High’s Bender Field.
“I’m incredibly proud of them,” Hickory head coach Stephen Morimando said. “I think they accomplished a lot more than they thought they were gonna accomplish.
“They were coming off a season from last year where they did not do well in the region and they did not make it to the playoffs to making it to the semifinals.They battled through a lot of games, so I’m really proud of them.”
The Bison, the top seed in the district tournament, were challenged by the Hornets (11-6-3) in the first half. They only led 2-0, but the scoring chances became more frequent in the second half.
Seven different girls scored for the Bison. Ashley Foress, Lydia Kowalczyk, Emily Samluk, Jenna Popowski, Delani Miller, Abby Kightlinger and Abigail Green all found the back of the net. Elise Cacchione and Samluk each had two assists while Popowski had one.
Hickory goalkeeper Daisy Rust made six stops — five coming in the last 16 minutes of play.
Gabriella Green made four stops for the Bison during a string of early offensive chances for the Hornets.
“We were able to get in behind (the Bison defense). We were able to get some corner kicks out of it,” Morimando said. “That first goal went in and I think nerves got the best of us a little bit.”
For nine members of the Hornets’ roster, Monday was their last game. Morimando said the players will leave a “legacy” with Hickory girls soccer.
He said the seniors provided a template by leading by example for the next group of Hornets.
“I love the seniors. They’re a special group,” Morimando said. “For three years — I told them this before the game — they battled, they’ve grown, they’ve listened, they wanted to get better and they’ve done that every single year.”
That drive by the seniors and the work the players put in during the winter and spring led Morimando to a different outlook before the season began.
Morimando saw the players buy into what the coaches were saying during the offseason. He knew the 2022 Hornets had the ability to be “special” and had a shot at qualifying for the playoffs and making some noise.
And they did, winning their quarterfinal last week and advancing to the semifinals.
“I wouldn’t exchange the moments that we had and everything that we did for anything because I got to watch a lot of girls grow, and that’s what’s most important,” Morimando said.
Hickory’s seniors are Rust, Abby Cozad, Ella Vance, Ava Chaser, Izzy Hochstetler, Mia Basile, Joy Reda, Anna Formani, and Sydnie Dischert.
Ft. LeBoeuf will play Gen. McLane in the District 10 Class 2A championship game on Thursday. McLane blanked Harbor Creek, 5-0, on Monday at Iroquois High School.
