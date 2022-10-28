GROVE CITY — Slade Pfadt calmly walked into the box. She met the official who handed her the ball.
She took a moment and sent the ball into the back of the net.
The Hickory girls soccer team broke out into cheers. It was Pfadt’s kick that clinched a 1-0 shootout win over Conneaut Area Thursday night at Forker Field in Grove City in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals.
“I just stay focused and think about my spot,” Pfadt said. “I know that’s my spot and I’m gonna go there.”
The Hornets (11-5-3) won the shootout 4-1. Abigail Cozad, Izabella Hochstetler, Riley Kellar and Pfadt scored in the shootout.
Hickory converted all four of its shootout attempts. The Eagles made their first, but the next two went high over the crossbar.
“This has been their whole season – all double overtime, so we’ve gone through those,” Hickory head coach Stephen Morimando said. “We practiced PKs all week. We put pressure on them.
“It’s a team that stays reliant, they keep working hard and they got a lot of passion. I’m not surprised they got the result they did.”
The match was mostly played in the middle third of the pitch. Both teams battled for possession throughout the night, leading to few chances to score.
Daisy Rust was the beneficiary of stellar defense from the Hornets backline. Rust finished with three saves. She stopped two shots in the first half, but didn’t face another shot on goal until the second overtime.
“I mean, we have the best defense in D-10. That’s what we always say to people,” Rust said. “(The defenders) are some of my best friends since middle school. My friend, Izabella, she’s been my defense since middle school. I can always rely on them. I never get angry at them, and just thank God they’re there.”
Hickory’s Emmi Rossi nearly brought the match to an end in the first five minutes of the first overtime. She found some open space in the box and beat CASH goalkeeper Savannah Burns’ attempt to play the ball. But the tap-in from Rossi hit the right post and went out of bounds for a goal kick.
Now the Hornets advance to the District 10 semifinals. They will face Fort Leboeuf, who beat Slippery Rock 6-1 on Thursday night.
Pfadt said the extra work on penalty kicks from earlier in the week paid off.
“A game like this, it was super competitive, super hard throughout the whole (game),” Pfadt said. “We put in so much effort and so much work leading up to this past game and the game itself.
We were prepared for a shootout. We were prepared, and I think that’s what ultimately led to us winning in the shootout.”
BOYS SOCCER
District 10 Class 1A Semifinals
Boys soccer action followed Hickory’s win. The Class 1A boys semifinal featured Wilmington and Mercer.
Joe Saterlee scored twice for Wilmington in a 2-0 win over the Mustangs. Maddox Reader and Colin Hill each had an assist.
Mercer goalkeeper JR Schepp finished with five saves. Greyhounds goalie Skylar Sloan made two saves.
The Greyhounds (13-4-1) got on the board somewhat early thanks to Saterlee. The senior attacker has been the primary scoring option for Wilmington throughout the season, and he was the main target yet again.
Saterlee took a pass from Reader and opened the scoring by pushing a shot past Schepp with a little over 10 minutes into the match.
“You get that first goal, you get all the momentum,” Saterlee said. “Take the other team out of it early. That’s all you can ask for.”
Saterlee struck again less than a minute into the second half. This time he was on the receiving end of a pass from Colin Hill to give the Greyhounds some breathing room.
From that point, the Wilmington defense began to take over. The Mustangs didn’t have many opportunities in the Hounds third of the field.
Wilmington continued to pressure the Mustangs midfielders, forcing turnovers, and when the Mustangs managed to push into Wilmington territory, the backline sent booming clears down the other end of the field.
“At the end, we had a the lead, we controlled the ball, we were strategic in what we did,” Wilmington head coach Kevin Hill said. “Sat back a little bit at the end to protect (the lead). Again, everybody did their part and it was a wonderful team performance.”
The loss brought an end to the high school careers of several Mustangs. The seniors on the 2022 roster are Max Ellis, Luke Lasko, Garrett Thumm, Aidan Dadich, Eli Ellison and Owen Cappelli.
Wilmington will face Seneca in the District 10 final on Tuesday. Seneca beat Iroquois 4-1 in their semifinal match on Thursday.
“It means so much,” Saterlee said in reference to the D-10 title appearance. “This program’s been through so much and we haven’t won one yet. Hopefully we can go do that for us.”
