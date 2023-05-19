HERMITAGE – When the Hickory lacrosse team wins, they tend to win big.
That was no different on Friday night. The Hornets came out firing and closed out their inaugural regular season with a 21-8 victory over Conneaut Area on Senior Night.
The loss snapped a five-game skid for Hickory.
Before the opening face-off, the Hornets honored five seniors: Ryan Evangelista, Peyton Lawrence, Hoang Truong, Ben Jones and Brendan Zampogna.
The Hornets set the program mark with 21 goals, besting their previous high of 17 against Conneaut earlier in the year. Four Hickory players scored five goals.
“It’s a dream come true,” Evangelista said. “This is my second year playing lacrosse, and I never thought I’d be in this position. We’ve been putting in work these past weeks, and it’s definitely been paying off.”
Donny DeBlasio led the way for the Hornets (2-8 District 10, 3-14) with a 10-point day – five goals and five assists. Micah DeJulia and Evangelista both had five goals and two assists, and Rocco Russo scored five goals.
Truong scored once, and Landon Bean and Jack Mikulas each had an assist.
Aragon Jones didn’t record a save in the win.
For the Eagles, Devin Miller scored a team-high five goals. Terry Buffington, Colton Stewart and Dustin Harper each scored once. Buffington also had a team-high three assists.
Jesse Harbaugh stopped nine shots in net for the Eagles.
Donny DeBlasio opened the scoring less than a minute into the match. But Miller responded with a backhander of an assist from Buffington. Following a steal from Donny DeBlasio, the Hickory junior found the back of the net. However, the combination of Miller’s shooting and Buffington’s passing tied the game at 2.
DeJulia scored off an assist from Donny DeBlasio four minutes into the game, and the Hornets kept the lead the rest of the way. Evangelista scored twice and DeJulia add his second and Russo got on the board to push the Hickory lead to 7-2.
Miller scored his third with five minutes left in the first quarter, but the Hornets’ offense went back to work. Russo scored two more goals, and Donny DeBlasio scored his third.
Miller scored his fourth of the night with just over a minute left in the first, but DeJulia pushed the lead to 11-4 before the end of the opening quarter.
The Hornets outscored the Eagles 4-1 in the second quarter. Evangelista scored back-to-back goals with the second coming off an assist from DeJulia. And DeJulia made it a 14-4 match with his fourth.
Buffington found the net for his lone goal of the evening, but Truong made it a 15-5 Hickory advantage in the final seconds of the second quarter.
Donny DeBlasio and DeJulia both scored 20 seconds apart in the first two minutes of the second half. With a 17-5 lead, the running clock began.
The Eagles never had a chance to attempt a comeback.
“Some of the kids that never played, they’re seniors,” Evangelista said. “Getting them in, I love seeing them. It’s their first years, and I want everyone contributing to the team. Great feeling as a senior.”
The District 10 lacrosse brackets were released on Friday afternoon. The Hornets will travel to the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie to face Cathedral Prep. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Cathedral Prep swept the season series with the Hornets this season.
“We’re just gonna enjoy it,” Hickory head coach Don DeBlasio said. “It’s a new experience, great experience, for the guys. We’re gonna enjoy having the extra couple practice days – Monday, Tuesday – and really just enjoy the experience.
“Cathedral Prep, we know they’re tough. We played them twice already this year. We’re gonna go in and give it our best shot. That’s all we can do.”
