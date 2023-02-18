Hickory High wrestlers Brody Bishop, Connor Saylor, and Ty Holland captured District 10 championships on Saturday at Meadville Area Senior High School.
Bishop captured the 107-pound championship with an 8-6 decision over Ben Fuller of Meadville in the finals.
Saylor rolled in the 139-pound championship match with a 12-2 major decision over Cathedral Prep's Brandon Byrd.
Holland captured the 189 title by pinning Cathedral Prep's Isaiah Harrick in 1:32.
Hickory's Dylan O'Brien (121 pounds) and Mike Reardon (127) earned second-place finishes. In the finals, O'Brien was pinned in 2:12 by Cathedral Prep's Keegan Oler while Reardon dropped a 6-0 decision to Cathedral Prep's Sammy Staab.
3rd-4th place matches
The Hornets' Adam Myers, Brendan Gioan, and Logan Kent finished third while Logan Rodgers, Baylee Morse, and Landon Lee placed fourth.
Myers (160 pounds) earned a 7-3 decision over Connor Kearns of Meadville in the 3rd-4th place match, Gioan (215) pinned Erie's Chace McClendon in 1:31, and Kent (133) posted a 6-4 decision over Cathedral Prep's Andrew Gammon.
Rodgers dropped a 6-2 decision to Xavier Dombkowski at 145 pounds, Morse was pinned in 2:01 by McDowell's Matthew Eggleston at 172 pounds, and Bo Martucci of Cathedral Prep won by fall over Lee in 2:29 at 152 pounds.
Semifinals
Bishop advanced to the finals by pinning Aiden Carter of Cathedral Prep in 1:07, Saylor pinned McDowell's Donovan Neavins in 1:26, and Holland posted a 9-1 major decision over Daymar Dickerson of McDowell.
O'Brien pinned Erie's William Pryzbylski in 2:19 while Reardon won by fall in 1:35 over Stephen Ernst of Meadville.
Boyle, Kent, Rodgers, Lee, Myers, Morse and Gioan suffered losses in the semifinals. Boyle lost by fall in 1:23 to Cathedral Prep's Amir Johnson, Kent was pinned in 1:52 by Meadville's Alex Kinder, Rodgers lost by tech fall (16-0) to McDowell's Lucas Kurelowech, Lee lost by fall in 15 seconds to Artis Simmons of McDowell, Myers was pinned in 1:32 by Caleb Butterfield, Morse lost by fall in 33 seconds to Cathedral Prep's Owen Shetler, and Gioan was pinned in 1:03 by McDowell's Troy Peterson.
Cathedral Prep edged McDowell, 188-187, for the team title. Hickory (174) placed third, Meadville (173) was fourth, and Erie (36) fifth.
The Northwest 3A Region Tournament is in Altoona this coming weekend. The top three finishers in each weight class advance to the tourney.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
* Gen. McLane 59, Hickory 47 - At Edinboro Saturday, Libby Opp scored 16 points to lead the Region 6 Lancers (9-13) past the Region 4 Hornets (10-12).
A strong first half lifted the Lancers to the win. McLane led 32-19 at halftime while the Hornets outscored GM 28-27 in the second half.
Bella Dibble and Holly Shreve added 11 points each for Gen. McLane.
Kimora Roberts led Hickory with 13 points while Malana Beach and Madison Jones scored 11 each.
------
HICKORY 11 8 12 16 47
GEN. McLANE 18 14 18 9 59
HICKORY – Swanson 1-4-7-6, Beach 5-0-0-11, Fustos 0-2-2-2, Jones 2-7-8-11, Roberts 5-3-4-13, Phillips 2-0-0-4. 3-pt. goal: Beach 1. Totals: 15-16-21-47.
GEN. McLANE – Opp 6-1-4-16, Dibble 5-0-0-11, Leasure 4-0-0-9, Shreve 4-2-4-11, Walker 1-0-0-2, Berger 0-0-0-0, Cannon 4-0-2-8, Plouse 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Opp 3, Dibble 1, Leasure 1, Shreve 1. Totals: 25-3-10-59.
JV: No score reported.
