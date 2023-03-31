The 24th annual Buddy Guerino Tournament continued on Friday with consolation semifinal games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Hickory 63, Sharpsville 40 — Rylan Dye fired in 19 points to lead the way for Hickory on Friday. Trevor Borowicz added eight points for the Hornets.
Luke Staunch scored 15 points for Sharpsville and Jaiden White contributed eight.
• Mercer 67, Rocky Grove 40 — Christian Grossman led Mercer with a dozen points and Braden Balaski bucketed 10 as the Mustangs defeated the Orioles.
Landon Carter led RG with 16 points and Noah Baughman contributed 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Laurel 29, Mercer 25 — Macey Cwynar scored 10 points to lead the Spartans to a win over the Mustangs in a tightly-contested game.
Maelee Hill and Jael Henderson had seven points each for Laurel.
Pressley Washil had 10 points for Mercer and Ava Godfrey scored nine.
• West Middlesex 64, Sharpsville 53 — Caitlin Stephens fired in 25 points, Emma Mild scored 20, and Sloan Mild 11 as the Reds beat the Blue Devils.
Macie Steiner led Sharpsville with 21 points, Lily Palko scored 16, and Savannah Hassan contributed nine points.
CORRECTION
In Friday’s edition of The Herald, Cole Cunningham scored 13 points for Mercer in a win over West Middlesex. A wrong player was reported to the sports department.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Girls Consolation: West Middlesex vs. Laurel, 3 p.m.
Boys Consolation: Hickory vs. Mercer, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Championship: Lakeview vs. Central Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Championship: Farrell vs. Sharon, 6:45 p.m.
