This past weekend the Hickory Pee Wee and Midget football teams captured perfect seasons as both teams finished 10-0 and won championships. The title games were hosted by Hickory at Hornet Stadium.
Pee Wee playoff scores: 28-8 over Farrell, 14-12 over Lakeview, and 16-14 over Sharpsville in the championship game.
Midget playoff scores: 30-14 over Lakeview, 48-16 vs. Sharpsville, and 36-8 over Sharon in the title tilt.
“Our program is very proud of all our young men and ladies for having an outstanding season,” said coach Michael Bochert. “To have two teams finish 10-0 is a remarkable accomplishment. We are hopeful we have made our city excited and proud of what the future holds for this program as they continue to move forward. The future of Hickory football is very bright! S.T.I.N.G.”
