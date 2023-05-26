SLIPPERY ROCK — Friday’s District 10 Class 4A semifinal baseball matchup between Hickory and Meadville was a game of momentum and it swung in the Bulldogs’ favor right when the ‘Dogs needed it.
Meadville beat Hickory 6-5 in eight innings at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park. Rocco Tartaglione hit a walk-off double that allowed Bradyn Miller to score and sent the rest of the Bulldogs into the infield to celebrate with the junior slugger.
“There is no better feeling than that,” Tartaglione said. “Walking it off and going to the D-10 final and seeing your brothers come after you, there is no better feeling than that.”
Miller opened the inning with a single and Brighton Anderson followed with a single of his own to give the Bulldogs two runners. Then, it was Tartaglione’s turn.
“You have to trust yourself, not worry about anything and just put the bat on the ball,” Tartaglione said. “If you do that, good things will happen.”
With two on and no outs Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione opted for a bunt, but felt confident with his batter. Rocco Tartaglione finished the day with two doubles and a triple in five at bats.
“I didn’t give the bunt because I felt confident,” coach Tartaglione said. “He had a triple already and was hitting the ball hard all day.”
Meadville opened the bottom of the eighth inning with momentum, but the Hornets were on fire entering extra innings.
Facing an early 4-1 deficit, Hickory rattled off two runs in the fifth and six innings to tie the game at 5. In the top of the sixth with two outs, Hickory senior Zac Lanshcak sent a deep shot to left field for a two-RBI double. His hit tied the game and completely swung momentum in the Hornets’ favor.
“We’ve been like this all year. It didn’t matter if we were six runs down or four runs down, this team just keeps moving forward,” Hickory head coach Chris Manzo said. “They’re a great group of kids. They’re very resilient and they bounce back. There is no give-up in them.”
Swinging momentum back in Meadville’s favor was senior outfielder Andre Jefferson. In the top of the eighth with one out and two runners on base, the ‘Dogs were in trouble.
Hickory hit a hard shot to right field, which Jefferson snagged on the run. He then gunned down the leadoff man at first base for an inning-ending double play.
“It was a great catch and a great throw by Andre that turned the momentum going into that inning,” Tartaglione said. “It allowed us to get into that situation at the plate.”
Meadville came out on top, but Hickory out-hit the Bulldogs 9-7. Johnny Leedham and Lanshcak each had two hits. Luca Bertolasio, DJ Donatelli, Tyson Djakovich and Noah Jordan each had one hit.
On the mound, Dennis Fedele and Djakovich combined for 11 strikeouts and three walks.
It was the final game for nine Hickory seniors — Austin McKinney, Ryan Coxe, Leedham, Bertolasio, Lanshcak, Donatelli, Jordan, Fedele and Djakovich.
“It’s a great group of kids and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Manzo said. “They battled from the beginning of the year til the end of the year. We did nothing but improve.”
Besides Tartaglione, Meadville got hits from Miller, Anderson, Jordan Young and Mason Walker. On the bump, freshman AJ Feleppa fanned five batters in four and a third innings. Brady Walker finished with three strikeouts in three innings.
Meadville will play Cathedral Prep for the District 10 championship on Monday. The Ramblers beat Slippery Rock on Friday.
“When we started the season we wanted to be in this situation and we are,” Tartaglione said.
Hickory (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bertolasio 5-1-1-0, Donatelli 4-2-1-0, Leedham 5-0-2-1, Lanshcak 3-0-2-2, Djakovich 5-0-1-1, Fedele 3-0-1-0, Jordan 3-0-1-1, Cidila 3-0-0-0, Turosky 2-0-0-0. Totals 33-5-9-5.
Meadville (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 4-1-1-0, Tartaglione 5-1-3-2, B. Walker 3-1-0-0, Garvey 4-0-0-0, Young 4-0-1-0, Beck 1-1-0-1, M. Walker 4-0-1-0, Jefferson 3-0-0-0, Woodrow 0-0-0-0, Miller 3-1-1-1. Totals: 31-5-7-6
Hickory 100 022 00 — 5 9 4
Meadville 400 010 01 — 6 7 2
BATTING
2B: H — Lanshcak; M — Tartaglione 2.
3B: M — Tartaglione.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) H — Djakovich LP 2.1-5-1-1-5-1, Fedele 4.2-2-5-2-6-2; M — M. Walker WP 0.2-0-0-0-0-0, B. Walker 3-4-3-0-3-3, Feleppa 4.1-5-2-2-5-2.
