The Hickory High cross country teams captured the team titles on Saturday at the 25th annual Hickory Hornet Harrier Invitational.
The Hickory boys (55) outdistanced Lakeview (63), Sharon (139), Shenango (142), Wilmington (154), Laurel (177), Hubbard (186), Reynolds (192), Commodore Perry (207), Kennedy Catholic (235), and Sharpsville (267).
The Hickory High girls (51) captured the team title over Lakeview (86), Sharon (95), West Middlesex (123), Sharpsville (164), and Kennedy Catholic (220).
In the boys varsity race, Hickory junior Caden Riethmiller clocked in at 16:33 to win the individual championship while Wilmington sophomore Tully Caiazza (16:48) finished second and West Middlesex senior Luke Schneider (16:51) placed third. Lakeview sophomore James Alexander finished fourth in 16:52.
Hickory junior Vincent Uberti (17:37) placed sixth, junior teammate Mason Coldsmith (18:24) placed 13th, and junior Logan Rodgers (18:33) was 15th.
Reynolds’ senior Theron O’Brien placed eighth in 18:03 and sophomore Justin Sims led the way for Sharon with a 10th-place finish in 18:09.
In the girls race, Hickory junior Jillian White captured the individual title in 20:07, West Middlesex sophomore AnnaSophia Viccari (20:36) finished second and Hickory senior Macie Horvath took third in 20:47.
Commodore Perry senior Bella Snyder placed fourth with a 21:23 clocking and Sharon freshman Maeve Fertig finished sixth in 21:30.
Senior Sarah Christy led Reynolds with an seventh-place finish in 21:33 and Lakeview sophomore Kendall Emmert (21:33) finished eighth.
Hickory’s Ayren Laurer (22:27) finished 13th, Ashlynn Horvath (22:46) placed 16th, and Sophia Emmorey (23:01) was 18th.
In the “Mastrian Mile” elementary race, which honors longtime Hickory High cross country coach Tony Mastrian, Wilmington’s Jason Stuart (6:44) and Sharon’s Laiauna Newby (6:42) were the winners.
––––––
25TH HICKORY HORNET HARRIER INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team Standings: Hickory (55), Lakeview (63), Sharon (139), Shenango (142), Wilmington (154), Laurel (177), Hubbard (186), Reynolds (192), Commodore Perry (207), Kennedy Catholic (235), Sharpsville (267).
Individual Standings: 1. Caden Riethmiller (Hickory) 16:33; 2. Tully Caiazza (Wilmington) 16:48; 3. Luke Schneider (West Middlesex) 16:51; 4. James Alexander (Lakeview) 16:52; 5. Aidan Mack (Laurel) 17:25; 6. Vincent Uberti (Hickory) 17:37; 7. Kyler Woolstrum (Cochranton) 17:48; 8. Theron O’Brien (Reynolds) 18:03; 9. Gennaro Leitera (Shenango) 18:03; 10. Justin Sims (Sharon) 18:09; 11. Ryker Harold (Lakeview) 18:12; 12. Lucas Savolskis (Lakeview) 18:21; 13. Mason Coldsmith (Hickory) 18:24; 14. Nicholas Savolskis (Lakeview) 18:24; 15. Logan Rodgers (Hickory) 18:33; 16. Logan Balla (Hubbard) 18:33; 17. Coen Fertig (Sharon) 18:39; 18. Bradyn Winter (Commodore Perry) 18:43; 19. Sal Donatelli (Sharon) 18:46; 20. Evan Woge (Hickory) 18:47; 21. Bradyn Balla (Hubbard) 18:50; 22. Philip Peltonen (Lakeview) 18:51; 23. Ethan Williams (Lakeview) 18:56; 24. William Matyasovsky (Wilmington) 18:57; 25. Logan Parsons (Laurel) 19:02.
GIRLS
Team Standings: Hickory (51), Lakeview (86), Sharon (95), West Middlesex (123), Sharpsville (164), Kennedy Catholic (220).
Individual Standings: 1. Jillian White (Hickory) 20:07; 2. AnnaSophia Viccari (West Middlesex) 20:36; 3. Macie Horvath (Hickory) 20:47; 4. Bella Snyder (Commodore Perry) 21:23; 5. Jackie Skruck (Hubbard) 21:29; 6. Maeve Fertig (Sharon) 21:30; 7. Sarah Christy (Reynolds) 21:33; 8. Kendall Emmert (Lakeview) 21:33; 9. Ali Elliott (Sharon) 21:44; 10. Denna Sommers (Lakeview) 21:53; 11. Lauren Aiello (Sharpsville) 22:05; 12. Ella Bartholomew (West Middlesex) 22:13; 13. Ayren Lauer (Hickory) 22:27; 14. Haley Lee (Shenango) 22:34; 15. Hannah Bernard (Lakeview) 22:39; 16. Ashlynn Horvath (Hickory) 22:46; 17. Valerie Hauser (Laurel) 22:51; 18. Sophia Emmorey (Hickory) 23:01; 19. Megan Messina (Sharon) 23:07; 20. Ava Shellenbarger (Hickory) 23:15; 21. Elizabeth Bobosky (Wilmington) 23:24; 22. Maggie Goodman (Sharon) 23:25; 23. Noelle Dahlstrom (Hickory) 23:28; 24. Aliyah Hogue (Cochranton) 24:26; 25. Ella Thiec (Lakeview) 24:32.
