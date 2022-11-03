COCHRANTON — The Hickory High volleyball team set high standards for the 2022 season. The players continued to work, and over time, they began to chip away at their goals for the season.
The Hornets advanced to the semifinals in the District 10 playoffs, but that journey came to an end on Thursday night. Conneaut Area bested the Hornets in straight sets at Cochranton High School. The Eagles won the Class 3A semifinal 25-11, 25-13, 25-14.
“For our five seniors, this is their last game, so hopefully they feel proud,” Hickory head coach Shannon Gargano said. “Hickory got into the semifinals, and I don’t think we’ve done that in a while. I hope the girls feel proud.”
Madison Trimboli had four kills and three blocks for the Hornets (9-9). Adalyn Duncan added three kills and three blocks. Isabella Multari and Raeley Gargano each had five assists. Raeley Gargano also had a kill and two aces.
The Hornets didn’t have answers for Conneaut Area outside hitter Kaylee Mattera, middle hitter Sylvia Prebor or setter Payten Karastury. Mattera finished with 14 kills, two blocks and three aces. Prebor had eight kills and two blocks, and Karastury set up the attack and tallied 28 assists.
The first set was the worst for the Hornets. The Eagles (13-0) jumped out to an early 13-3 lead and Hickory couldn’t come back from the early hole.
The second and third sets were different. The Hornets led early — 3-0 in the second and 4-3 in the third — but the Eagles fought their way back before pulling away in the later portions of the frames.
Shannon Gargano said the Hornets had the hitting talent to generate some offense, but they were unable to set up opportunities for their hitters. In turn, the lack of set plays by the Hornets meant they needed to get the ball over. The Eagles took advantage of those moments by going to their skill on the edge.
“One of our biggest things, and it has been all year, is giving the ball over too easy,” Shannon Gargano said. “Sometimes, I think our girls get into a panic and we just push and allow really good teams like CASH to set it up. In the future we have to do better at finding spots or try to find spots. But when you give the ball over easy to a good team, they’re gonna set it up and crush it, and they did tonight.”
The five seniors on the Hickory roster were Madeline Huff, Madison Reardon, Madison Jones, Duncan and Raeley Gargano. Shannon Gargano said next season will likely be a rebuilding year since the seniors will take four years of starting experience into graduation.
“The five seniors, they were starters from the beginning,” Shannon Gargano said. “It will be tough next year, but hopefully the seniors that we lost tonight, hopefully they feel proud. They did amazing all year.”
The seniors set the tone for the Hornets 2022 season with their play on the court. Hustle and work ethic got Hickory into the playoffs and eventually to the D-10 semifinals.
That hard work and hustle continued to the final point on Thursday, with Shannon Gargano adding that she never saw a “give-up attitude” from her squad.
“They didn’t want to go out without some pride,” Shannon Gargano said. “That’s encouraging to me because volleyball is so much more than playing volleyball. It’s character, it’s morale, it’s teamwork. And hopefully they demonstrated that as well.”
Note: Saturday’s D-10 championship matches are Cochranton vs. Maplewood in 1A, Corry vs. North East in 2A, and CASH vs. Warren in 3A.
