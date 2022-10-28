GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
District 10 Playoffs
Class 3A Quarterfinals
• Hickory 3, Gen. McLane 1 — At Meadville Area Senior High School’s “House of Thrills” on Thursday, the fifth-seeded Hornets advanced to the district semifinals with a 25-9, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23 win over the fourth-seeded Lancers.
Hickory: Raeley Gargano 13 kills, 9 assists; Madeline Huff 12 digs; Madison Reardon 9 digs; Madison Trimboli 7 kills, 6 blocks; Bella Multari 15 assists, 7 digs.
The Hornets (9-8) advance to play top-seeded Conneaut Area in the semifinals on Thursday.
The other semifinal match is No. 2 seed Meadville, which had a bye in the quarterfinal round, vs. third-seeded Warren.
The Dragons defeated sixth-seeded Cathedral Prep, 25-19, 25-18, 28-26, in Meadville on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
District 10 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinals
• Ft. LeBoeuf 6, Slippery Rock 1 — At Veterans Stadium in Erie, the top-seeded Bison ousted the eighth-seeded Rockets in Thursday’s D-10 quarterfinals.
Ft. LeBoeuf led 4-0 before Slippery Rock’s Eve Miller cut the lead to 4-1 with eight minutes left in the first half. The Bison tacked on two more goals and advanced to next week’s semifinals.
As the top seed, LeBoeuf had a bye into the quarterfinals. Slippery Rock advanced to Thursday’s match with an opening-round 4-0 win over ninth-seeded North East on Monday.
Ft. LeBoeuf faces Hickory in the semifinals on Halloween (Monday) at a site and time to be determined. The other semifinal match on Monday is Harbor Creek vs. Gen. McLane.
Harbor Creek edged Cathedral Prep, 1-0, on Thursday while Gen. McLane defeated Fairview, 3-0.
