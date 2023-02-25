Hickory's Brody Bishop placed second, Connor Saylor was third, and Dylan O'Brien, Mike Reardon, Ty Holland, and Tyler Boyle all finished fifth on Saturday at the Northwest 3A Region Tournament at Altoona Area High School.
Bishop and Saylor advance to the PIAA Championships in Hershey.
Bishop won by technical fall (15-0, 6:00) over Central Mountain's Collin Bauman in Saturday's 107-pound semifinals and then dropped a 6-1 decision in the finals to Altoona Area's Braiden Weaver.
Saylor dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Central Mountain's Dalton Perry in the 139-pound semis. He rolled to a 10-1 major decision over Cathedral Prep's Brandon Byrd in the 3rd-4th place matches.
Saylor became the first four-time state qualifier in school history. He also earned his 139th career win to surpass Carter Gill (138). The school's all-time wins leader is Tyler Gargano (156).
At 114 pounds, Tyler Boyle won by medical forfeit over Obama Academy's Mi'ere Green in the 5th-6th place match.
O'Brien decisioned Meadville's Caleb Anderson, 7-1, in the 5th-6th place match at 121 pounds.
At 127, Reardon suffered a 2-0 loss to State College's Hayden Cunningham in the semifinals. Reardon took fifth with a 10-2 major decision over Selinsgrove's Landyn Lukens.
Holland lost by major decision (12-1) to Jersey Shore's Hadyn Packer in the 189 semis. Holland pinned Punxsutawney's Landon Martz in 2:11 in the 5th-6th place match.
Central Mountain captured the team title with 145.5 points. Hickory placed seventh with 96 points. The tourney included 23 teams.
