Hickory High senior Luca Bertolasio captured the gold medal in Sunday’s Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association Indoor State Championships at Penn State University.
Bertolasio, who won the outdoor state title in Shippensburg last May, jumped 23-feet, 2-inches on his first attempt and it held up for the gold.
He also placed 11th in the 60-meter dash in a time of 7.03.
“I’ve been sick for the past couple days, so I had to battle through that today,” said Bertolasio. “I felt terrible but just had to push through it and bring it home. It was a personal thing for me. Once I did it once as a junior, I had to win again.
“We had a good weekend. We got there around noon on Saturday and did our tradition of going to the Penn State Creamery and then went to the Olive Garden to eat. We’ve been doing that since my freshman year. Just competing at such a nice facility at Penn State and against really good competition, it brings out the best in you and you really want to push yourself.”
Kyle Moore of Emmaus finished second on Sunday at 23-0 1/2. The previous weekend, Bertolasio set a school indoor record at YSU with a jump of 23-2 3/4. His outdoor gold medal jump last May was 23-11.
“We had a good feeling all season that Luca could do that,” said Hickory coach Bill Viccari. “It’s hard enough outdoors, but indoors is just one class. Double-A, Triple-A. It’s all mixed together. The top 24 in the event qualify for it. Luca placed very high last year and has been in the top seven in the rankings all year. He had momentum after winning outdoors.
“He works very hard. He’s always with us in the weight room and running sprints. He goes over on his own to YSU when they have their open hours at WATTS. Coach Dan Rockage has worked with him since the seventh grade and Bobby Hritz is new and also worked with him. Between those two and Luca putting time in on his own, he’s in a really good place.
He’s just a great kid who works hard and is very self-motivated and self-driven. With him doing track and baseball, he does things on his own and nothing sets him back.
“I felt bad not being there — I’ve been in the hospital since Feb. 10 — but Hritz and coach Sara Emmorey made the trip and they stepped up and did a great job. They kept it business as usual and it paid off.
Bertolasio, a St. Bonaventure University baseball recruit, is Hickory’s 10th indoor state champion and 44th indoor/outdoor state champ (includes three relay teams counting as one each).
• In the mile, Mercer’s Willow Myers placed 18th (5:21.33) while Grove City’s Joshua Jones was 19th (4:31.07).
• Grove City’s 3200-meter relay team took 14th in 8:17.96. Team members are Jones, MJ Pottinger, Wyatt Shepson, Gage Probst, and Colsen Frank.
• Wilmington’s Soloman Glavach (NH) in the pole vault.
