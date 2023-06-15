DeBlasio

The following are the District 10 All-Region teams for boys lacrosse. Voting is conducted by coaches. The list is released by the Erie Times-News.

BOYS LACROSSE

Region 1

1st Team

Attack: Owen Callaghan, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Attack: Evan Grimm, Fairview, jr.

Attack: Donny Deblasio, Hickory, jr.

Midfield: Will McBrier, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Midfield: Logan Watts, Fairview, so.

Midfield: Jared Gennuso, Fairview, sr.

Defense: Andrew Timon, Cathedral Prep, so.

Defense: Ethan Cunningham, Cathedral Prep, so.

Defense: Izak Slupski, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Goalie: Tommy Vanderlip, McDowell, sr.

Long-stick midfield: Ethan Klan, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Faceoff specialist: Gio Pagan, McDowell, sr.

2nd Team

Attack: Charles McBrier, Cathedral Prep, so.

Attack: Jacob Emery, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Attack: Cody Schwab, Meadville, sr.

Midfield: Logan Shaw, Meadville, jr.

Midfield: Ben Hilson, Meadville, sr.

Midfield: Jamie Yurkewicz, McDowell, so.

Defense: Colin Dennis, Fairview, jr.

Defense: Chris Kessler, Fairview, sr.

Defense: Dane Golden, Fairview, sr.

Goalie: Tanner Ball, Cathedral Prep, jr.

Long-stick midfield: Matt Skornick, Meadville, sr.

Faceoff specialist: Jake Stalitz, Fairview, sr.

