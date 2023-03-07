Hickory’s Logan Gordon recently signed his national letter-of-intent to continue his education and soccer career at Thiel College.
The Hornets advanced to the District 10 playoffs as the No. 10 seed last fall. Hickory fell to Gen. McLane, 4-1, in the opening round at Meadville Area Senior High.
Former Hickory standout Zack Walters is the head coach at Thiel.
Other area locals on the roster are Greenville High products Ryan Harcourt, Hunter Blatt, and Jonah Lentz, Mercer’s Jacob Sirofchuck, and Sharon’s Ty Chartraw.
