Hickory’s Luciana Masters shot a 2-day total of 72-75–147 to finish second at the McDowell Girls Golf Invitational at Downing Golf Course in Harborcreek on Sunday.
North East’s Anna Swan, playing as an independent, fired a 67 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday to finish first overall with a 140.
Hickory (511 strokes) finished sixth as a team. Madey Myers shot a 85-79–164 and Vianna Miller had a 99-101–200. The Hornets played this weekend without Sasha Petrochko and Ava Liburdi.
Peters Twp. (454) captured the team title. They were followed by Garaway (456), Hoover (473), Fairview (497), McDowell I (497), Hickory, Mercyhurst Prep (508), North Allegheny (512), Seneca Valley (522), Cathedral Prep (529), Brunswick (562), McDowell II (622), McDowell III (644), and Erie (684).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.