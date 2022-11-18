RSM Classic Golf

Harry Higgs waves to the crowd on Firday after finishing for the day on the 18th green during the second round of the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga.

 AP

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Harry Higgs lost his full PGA Tour card toward the end of last season and took a step Friday at Sea Island toward getting it back.

Higgs played bogey-free on the more difficult Seaside course for a 7-under 63, giving him a share of the lead with recent Texas grad Cole Hammer and Andrew Putnam going into the week of the RSM Classic.

Even without anyone from the top 20 in the world at Sea Island, plenty is at stake in the final official PGA Tour event before a six-week break to end the year.

Hammer, who had a 66 at Seaside, is playing on a sponsor exemption and has no full status on any tour.

Putnam, whose only PGA Tour title was in 2018, had a 65 on the Plantation course. He is playing for the eighth time in 10 weeks, having missed only the Bermuda Championship in the fall because he's made every cut — he was a runner-up in Japan — and because the weather isn't all that great at home near Seattle.

Higgs is an everyman, popular among his peers, and it stung to finish last season the way he did. After he tied for 14th in his Masters debut, Higgs missed the cut in 10 of his last 14 events to finish out of the top 125 in the FedEx Cup. He went to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and missed the cut in all three of those tournaments.

Now he has conditional status, and this presents a great opportunity. Job security can be stressful on the PGA Tour, especially going into a season in which only 70 will qualify for the lucrative postseason.

“It's in the back of your mind. It always is for almost everybody except for some of the top players in the world,” Higgs said. “But it can motivate you to work a little bit harder, make better decisions. The goal is to not really have to worry about it come March or as early as possible, right?”

The leaders were at 12-under 130.

Joel Dahmen (64 on Plantation), Beau Hossler (67 on Plantation) and Sahith Theegala, who matched Higgs with a 63 on Seaside, were one shot behind.

Dahmen won in the Dominican Republic last year and his exemption runs out after this season. He often rooms with Higgs, so he can appreciate the feeling of playing with the pressure of trying to keep a job.

“Golf is very hard and it can go sour quickly. To play with freedom for ... two-and-a-half years, really, never had that in my career. So yeah, teeing up in Napa was like, ‘OK, we’re back at square one. If you don't play well, you don't have a job.' I was very aware of that.

“I don't think about it necessarily when I'm out there, but there's been a couple extra days of practice, for sure.”

The weather wasn't quite as cold as the opening round, and scoring remained low. The cut was at 4-under 138.

Hammer, who made his first PGA Tour cut as a pro last week in Houston, made bogeys from the fairway on the seventh and eighth holes at Seaside — two of the easier holes for the day — and then turned it around with an approach to 3 feet on No. 9 and then a birdie putt from 18 feet on the next hole.

He was bogey-free the rest of the way and will be in the final group on the weekend.

“I was a little bit depressed after 7 and 8. I put myself in great position to make birdies and I walked out with two bogeys, and that’s almost inexcusable,” Hammer said. “But coming back firing on 9 and then making a birdie on 10 — erasing those bogeys on two of the tougher holes right away — was huge for momentum and for confidence.”

––––––

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

2nd Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Cole Hammer64b-66a—130
Harry Higgs67b-63a—130
Andrew Putnam65a-65b—130
Joel Dahmen67a-64b—131
Beau Hossler64a-67b—131
Sahith Theegala68b-63a—131
David Lingmerth67b-65a—132
Seung-Yul Noh68a-64b—132
Kevin Streelman68b-64a—132
Callum Tarren64a-68b—132
Will Gordon69a-64b—133
Chris Gotterup65a-68b—133
Ben Martin69a-64b—133
Alex Smalley67b-66a—133
Dean Burmester66a-68b—134
Seamus Power66a-68b—134
Patrick Rodgers69b-65a—134
Justin Suh66b-68a—134
Hayden Buckley69b-66a—135
Paul Haley68a-67b—135
Patton Kizzire67a-68b—135
Keith Mitchell67b-68a—135
Taylor Montgomery69a-66b—135
Taylor Pendrith69b-66a—135
Justin Rose68b-67a—135
Greyson Sigg66a-69b—135
J.J. Spaun67a-68b—135
Akshay Bhatia73a-63b—136
Zac Blair67a-69b—136
Jacob Bridgeman69b-67a—136
Wyndham Clark71a-65b—136
Zecheng Dou69b-67a—136
Harris English68b-68a—136
Ben Griffin65b-71a—136
Brian Harman67b-69a—136
Michael Kim67a-69b—136
Danny Lee70a-66b—136
Denny McCarthy66a-70b—136
Henrik Norlander67b-69a—136
Scott Stallings70a-66b—136
Chris Stroud70b-66a—136
Ben Taylor71b-65a—136
Tyson Alexander68b-69a—137
Ryan Armour70b-67a—137
Aaron Baddeley69b-68a—137
Erik Barnes70b-67a—137
Joseph Bramlett68b-69a—137
Eric Cole69b-68a—137
Trevor Cone69a-68b—137
Brice Garnett68a-69b—137
Jim Herman72a-65b—137
Stephan Jaeger67b-70a—137
Kevin Kisner70b-67a—137
Russell Knox67b-70a—137
J.T. Poston70a-67b—137
Davis Riley68b-69a—137
Kevin Roy69b-68a—137
Adam Svensson73b-64a—137
Martin Trainer70b-67a—137
MJ Daffue70a-68b—138
Brent Grant71b-67a—138
Andrew Landry75b-63a—138
Doc Redman70a-68b—138
Matthias Schwab72b-66a—138
Robby Shelton68a-70b—138
Dylan Wu70b-68a—138
Brandon Wu70b-68a—138
Kevin Yu72a-66b—138
Carl Yuan70b-68a—138
Danny Willett73a-WD
Trey Mullinax75a-WD
David Lipsky76a-WD

Missed Cut

Stewart Cink70a-69b—139
Jason Dufner70b-69a—139
Nicolas Echavarria72b-67a—139
Dylan Frittelli71b-68a—139
Chesson Hadley69a-70b—139
Nick Hardy72b-67a—139
Mackenzie Hughes71a-68b—139
Seonghyeon Kim72b-67a—139
Matt Kuchar70a-69b—139
Adam Long71a-68b—139
Vincent Norrman71b-68a—139
Spencer Ralston68b-71a—139
Sam Ryder72b-67a—139
Rory Sabbatini70b-69a—139
Sam Stevens72b-67a—139
Robert Streb68a-71b—139
Brendon Todd72a-67b—139
Kevin Tway70a-69b—139
Tyler Duncan75a-65b—140
Brian Gay71b-69a—140
Chris Kirk71b-69a—140
Nate Lashley70b-70a—140
Peter Malnati69a-71b—140
Adam Schenk70b-70a—140
Kyle Westmoreland72b-68a—140
Jason Day74a-67b—141
Conner Godsey70a-71b—141
Harry Hall70a-71b—141
Lee Hodges72b-69a—141
John Huh69b-72a—141
Zach Johnson69b-72a—141
Sung Kang72a-69b—141
Brandon Matthews72b-69a—141
Francesco Molinari67a-74b—141
Matthew NeSmith70a-71b—141
Sean O'Hair69a-72b—141
Cameron Percy69b-72a—141
Scott Piercy73a-68b—141
Chad Ramey68a-73b—141
Webb Simpson67b-74a—141
Byeong Hun An71a-71b—142
Brett Drewitt76b-66a—142
Harrison Endycott76a-66b—142
Garrick Higgo71b-71a—142
Charley Hoffman69a-73b—142
Kelly Kraft72b-70a—142
Justin Lower69a-73b—142
Troy Merritt71a-71b—142
Aaron Rai74a-68b—142
Camilo Villegas75a-67b—142
Nick Watney73a-69b—142
Carson Young73a-69b—142
Tom Hoge71a-72b—143
Luke List68a-75b—143
Andrew Novak71a-72b—143
Ryan Brehm72a-72b—144
Austin Cook71b-73a—144
Bill Haas73b-71a—144
Austin Smotherman71b-73a—144
Sepp Straka69a-75b—144
Michael Thompson74a-70b—144
Matt Wallace74b-70a—144
Jonathan Byrd72b-73a—145
Cameron Champ74b-71a—145
Michael Gligic73a-72b—145
Hank Lebioda75a-70b—145
Matthias Schmid74b-71a—145
Davis Thompson75a-70b—145
Kevin Chappell71a-75b—146
Palmer Jackson73b-73a—146
Taylor Moore72a-74b—146
Augusto Nunez71b-75a—146
Tim Weinhart75a-71b—146
Scott Brown76b-71a—147
Scott Harrington73a-74b—147
Max McGreevy73b-74a—147
Vaughn Taylor78b-69a—147
Trevor Werbylo74b-73a—147
Philip Knowles71b-77a—148
Brian Stuard76a-72b—148
Tano Goya76a-73b—149
Richy Werenski74a-75b—149
Bryson Nimmer73a-78b—151

Tags

Trending Video