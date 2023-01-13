HOCKEY
• Neshannock 3, Ringold 2 – At Rostraver Gardens, the Lancers needed a shootout to beat the rival Rams.
Nick Bucci and Brian McConahy scored in the shootout for the Lancers (8-2-2). Gavin Renick (Grove City High) returned from a torn patellar tendon to stop both Ringold shots in the shootout.
Renick made 41 saves in his first action since Nov. 10.
Micah DeJulia (Hickory High) opened the scoring for the Lancers off a assists from Jake Fabricant (Grove City High) and McConahy in the second period. McConahy increased the lead to 2-0 with assists going to Bucci and John Moniodes.
The Rams fought back to tie the game in the third period, but they couldn't put the finishing touches on the comeback.
