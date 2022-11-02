BOYS HOCKEY
MONDAY
• Neshannock Lancers 6, Elizabeth Forward Warriors 4 – Gio Valentine broke a 4-all tie with an unassisted goal with six minutes to play.
Among locals, Grove City’s Gaven Renick stopped 31 shots in the crease. Hickory’s Micah DeJulia scored twice and fellow Hornet Kent Jones had two assists, and Grove City’s Sebastian Renick had two assists.
The Lancers opened the scoring with a goal by DeJulia off assists from Sebastian Renick and Jones. The Warriors tied it less than a minute later, but Nick Bucci scored off an assist from Jones. The Warriors tied the game at 2 before the end of the first period.
Valentine scored his first of the day with an assist going to Bucci. Kale McConahy scored his first of the year with credit going to Zach Presnar and Renick as the Lancers took a 4-2 lead.
However, two power-play goals by the Warriors tied the score at 4 in the third period. But Valentine put the Lancers ahead and DeJulia added an empty-net goal to cap the scoring.
The Lancers are back in action on Nov. 10 against Central Valley at Brady’s Run Park. Puck drop is 8:50 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.