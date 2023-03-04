LAS VEGAS (AP) — Austin Hill overtook Chandler Smith just before the final lap to win the NASCAR Xfinity Cup Series on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Smith, who was the pole-sitter, led 118 laps of the 200-lap race and appeared to be in good shape in the final laps before Hill made his late charge.
“I just knew I had to not abuse the tires and methodically work through traffic,” Hill said.
Hill also won the season-opening race two weeks ago at Daytona in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The four-time series winner was sixth last week at Fontana, California.
Smith, a rookie who drives the Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevy, said his car got tight near the end and he finished third. He also was passed by Justin Allgaier in the JR Motorsports No. 7 Chevy.
“It's a tough pill to swallow,” Smith said. "All in all, I can't be too disappointed. It's my sixth start.”
Kyle Busch in the Kaulig No. 10 Chevy finished fourth at his hometown track, a night after taking the NASCAR Truck Series race.
Josh Berry, who has won this race twice including last October, finished fifth in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevy.
It was a busy 24 hours for Berry, who found out Friday night he would have to replace Chase Elliott in Sunday's Cup Series race. Chase was injured in a snowboard accident in Colorado, and he underwent surgery to repair a broken tibia and is out indefinitely.
“Without a doubt, it’s going to be a great challenge for me," Berry said. “But a great challenge comes great opportunity for me to learn and grow as a driver, and work around a lot of really great, talented and smart people here at Hendrick Motorsports.”
NASCAR-Xfinity Series
Alsco Uniforms 300 Results
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 58 points.
2. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 44.
3. (1) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 200, 46.
4. (11) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 200, 0.
5. (5) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 33.
6. (7) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 41.
7. (13) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 200, 37.
8. (10) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 39.
9. (12) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 200, 31.
10. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 32.
11. (6) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 26.
12. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 28.
13. (15) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 199, 0.
14. (24) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 199, 23.
15. (17) Joe Graf Jr, Toyota, 199, 22.
16. (26) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 199, 21.
17. (14) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 199, 29.
18. (32) Alex Labbe, Ford, 199, 19.
19. (23) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 198, 18.
20. (22) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 198, 17.
21. (19) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 198, 25.
22. (4) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 198, 17.
23. (21) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 198, 14.
24. (18) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 197, 13.
25. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197, 12.
26. (16) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 197, 0.
27. (36) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 197, 10.
28. (29) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 197, 9.
29. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 197, 8.
30. (27) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 197, 7.
31. (31) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 196, 6.
32. (34) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 196, 5.
33. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 196, 4.
34. (38) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 194, 3.
35. (30) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 192, 2.
36. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 187, 1.
37. (20) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 186, 1.
38. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, fuelpump, 156, 1.
Race Stats
Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.513 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 11 minutes, 51 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.268 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 22 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Smith 0-12; J.Allgaier 13-21; J.Nemechek 22-48; A.Hill 49-53; J.Nemechek 54-71; C.Smith 72-85; A.Hill 86-97; K.Busch 98-101; C.Smith 102-140; J.Allgaier 141; S.Mayer 142; J.Berry 143-144; A.Alfredo 145; C.Smith 146-198; A.Hill 199-200
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 4 times for 118 laps; J.Nemechek, 2 times for 45 laps; A.Hill, 3 times for 19 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 10 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Berry, 1 time for 2 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: A.Hill, 1; J.Nemechek, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 98; 2. J.Nemechek, 91; 3. J.Allgaier, 91; 4. C.Smith, 76; 5. R.Herbst, 73; 6. C.Custer, 60; 7. S.Mayer, 58; 8. J.Graf, 56; 9. J.Berry, 52; 10. R.Sieg, 52; 11. P.Kligerman, 51; 12. P.Retzlaff, 50; 13. J.Burton, 48; 14. B.Moffitt, 46; 15. S.Smith, 44; 16. J.Williams, 43.
