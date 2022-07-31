HARTFORD, Ohio — After a highly successful nationally-broadcast Camping World SRX event, Sharon Speedway returned to four-division weekly racing on Saturday night with a “Super Series” event.
Celebrating Victory Lane were George Hobaugh (410 Sprint Cars), Bobby Whitling (Pro Stocks), JC Boyer (RUSH Sportsman Modifieds), and Jeremy Double (Econo Mods).
Hobaugh started ninth, passed teammate Carl Bowser with four laps to go and held off a big last lap charge by Dan Shetler to score the popular 30-lap 410 Sprint Car feature victory.
Hobaugh earned $3,000 for his third career Sharon victory, which came nearly four years after winning his first ever in a 410 from the ninth starting spot as well on Aug. 6, 2018. Hobaugh will go down in history as winning the 700th all-time 410 Sprint Car feature held at Sharon.
“I feel bad for Carl (Bowser),” stated the 39-year-old Karns City driver. “If that caution hadn’t come out that was all his. He’s been having a rough year, but has been really fast the last couple nights. It’s a very torn situation. It’s tough no matter who you’re racing with whether it’s the Outlaws, All Stars, or locals. This track puts on a phenomenal show; it was great and had multiple lines of racing. I didn’t think honestly think I had a chance to win from ninth, but here we are!”
Hobaugh closed in on Bowser on lap 24 and two laps later pulled a slider in turns one and two to take over the top spot on lap 26. Shetler followed taking runner-up from Bowser two laps later.
Shetler made up a ton of ground over the final two laps as he was about a half-second faster. Shetler got a big run on the bottom of turns three and four on the final lap, but came up just 0.157 seconds shy of Hobaugh’s No. 40 car.
Bowser dropped to a disappointing third after leading the first 25 laps in search of his first win of the season. Greg Wilson edged out Spithaler for fourth.
Whitling of Franklin ended a three-year winless drought by leading wire-to-wire in the 20-lap Pro Stock feature. The 2000 track champion kept former UMP Modified standout, Scott Stiffler, at bay for much of the feature for his first Sharon win since May 18, 2019 and became the fourth different winner in five races this season.
Whitling’s fourth career Pro Stock win and fifth overall at Sharon came by 0.839 seconds.
Stiffler’s runner-up was his best in a Pro Stock. Curt J. Bish, who is the division’s only repeat winner this season, was third.
Boyer emerged victorious in a thrilling finish to the 20-lap caution-free RUSH Sportsman Modified feature. Boyer slipped under standout Garrett Krummert in the midst of heavy lapped traffic racing in turn four and out-dragged Krummert to the checkered flag to capture his first career victory by just 0.024 seconds.
Boyer became the fifth different winner in five races this year and third driver to win his first ever at Sharon. The event’s non-stop time was 6:55.657.
“This feels so good to finally get one,” expressed the 28-year-old Burghill, Ohio driver. “We’ve been trying hard, working slowly to get there, and taking the year to understand everything which has helped me out a lot. I’m excited. My parents are in town out of Florida for the weekend so it’s pretty cool to get one with them here.”
Jeremy Double of Bristolville, Ohio, became the season’s first repeat Econo Mod winner. Double led all 20 laps of the Whelen feature, but it wasn’t easy as he had to fend off seventh-starting Will Thomas III on two late race double file restarts.
Double backed up his Friday night win at Raceway 7 with his 18th career Sharon win by 0.612 seconds.
––––––
• 410 Sprint Cars: 1. George Hobaugh; 2. Dan Shetler; 3. Carl Bowser; 4. Greg Wilson; 5. Brandon Spithaler; 6. Dan Kuriger; 7. Bob Felmlee; 8. Darren Pifer; 9. Brett Brunkenhoefer; 10. Adam Kekich.
• Pro Stocks: 1. Bobby Whitling; 2. Scott Stiffler; 3. Curt J. Bish; 4. Coleton Longwell; 5. Jordan Perkins; 6. Jonathan Davis; 7. Paul Davis; 8. Will Thomas; 9. Larry Kugel; 10. Jason Johns.
• RUSH Sportsman Modifieds: 1. JC Boyer; 2. Garrett Krummert; 3. Tony Tatgenhorst; 4. Justin Shea; 5. Rob Kristyak; 6. Benjamin Easler; 7. Josh Deems; 8. Jacob Wolfe; 9. Kole Holden; 10. Doug Rutana.
• Econo Mods: 1. Jeremy Double; 2. Will Thomas; 3. Jarrett Young; 4. Jacob Eucker; 5. Garrett Calvert; 6. Scott Burk Jr.; 7. Andy Buckley; 8. Jordan Simmons; 9. Daniel Moffitt; 10. Bryan Wagner.
Notes: See full press release at sharonspeedway.com. ... Coming up this Saturday night will be the “Bill Kirila Memorial” featuring the 410 Sprint Cars in another $3,000 to-win “Super Series” event along with the Pro Stocks, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and Econo Mods.
