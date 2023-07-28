BLAINE, Minn. — With the FedEx Cup two weeks away, Lee Hodges can breathe easier. Justin Thomas can’t.
Hodges birdied four of his last six holes for a 7-under 64 and a four-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan on Friday after almost two rounds of the 3M Open.
A nearly two-hour afternoon weather delay led to play being suspended due to darkness with six players yet to finish — none within 10 shots of the lead.
Hodges, the first-round leader and 74th in the FedEx Cup points race, was at 15-under 127. He was 3 under on the front nine and added a 33-foot birdie putt on No. 13, followed by birdies from 14 feet on No. 14 and 11 feet on No. 17.
A lengthy last-hole putt was not enough to overcome a couple bad holes as Thomas aims to make the FedEx Cup playoffs for the eighth straight season. He birdied four of his last five holes to shoot a shot an even-par 71, leaving him 2 under for the tournament and two strokes short.
Thomas, at No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings, has missed five cuts in his last seven starts. The top 70 next week after the Wyndham Championship will advance to the playoffs. Looking to stay in strong consideration for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Thomas has just two top-10 finishes in 14 tournaments since mid-February.
Starting on the back nine, Thomas put two balls in the water on the par-5 18th, falling to 1 under. An errant tee shot and poor chip led to another double bogey on the par-3 fourth, before a strong finishing stretch was punctuated by a 30-foot putt on No. 9.
“This is a good chance for me to learn a little bit about myself and push myself and become better,” Thomas said before the tournament. “I mean, this game, nothing’s given to you. I’ve had great chances to win the FedEx Cup the last five or six years and now I’m trying to make the playoffs. That’s just the way that this sport is. And it can happen to anybody, so you’ve just got to go out and get it.”
He wasn’t the only player to put untimely dents in possible playoff plans by missing the cut. No. 70 K.H. Lee (1 under), No. 72 Davis Thompson (2 under) and No. 90 Gary Woodland (3 over) also get the weekend off.
Duncan, who has missed six cuts in his past eight events and 17 of 27 this season, shot a 67. He has back-to-back bogey-free rounds.
Defending champion Tony Finau (66), J.T. Poston (66), Brandt Snedeker (68) and Kevin Streelman (68) are at 10-under 132.
With one top-10 in 25 starts this season, Streelman is in a rare position.
“I haven’t been in the final groups in a while on a Saturday, so looking forward to that. At my age I don’t have much to lose, so go out and have some fun this weekend,” the 44-year-old Streelman said.
SENIOR BRITISH OPEN
BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Steven Alker moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard on Friday with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.
Playing on his birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zealander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka (71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl.
Alker is chasing his second major victory in the over-50 ranks. He won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last year.
Scotland’s Greig Hutcheon (68) is a further stroke back in third.
Overnight leader Jimenez had an opening-round 5-under 66 but dropped down to an eight-way tie for eighth after a 5-over 76, including four bogeys between Nos. 13-17. Jimenez was the first Spaniard to win the tournament, in 2018. Bernhard Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 69 to also share eighth. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.
Defending champion Darren Clarke (74) is 5 over
The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.
––––––
Senior British Open
At Royal Porthcawl GC
Bridgend, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,003; Par: 71
2nd Round
Steven Alker70-68—138
Alex Cejka68-71—139
Greig Hutcheon72-68—140
Paul Broadhurst70-71—141
Anders Hansen72-69—141
Paul Lawrie70-71—141
Vijay Singh69-72—141
Shane Bertsch73-69—142
Emanuele Canonica72-70—142
Keith Horne70-72—142
Miguel Angel Jimenez66-76—142
Bernhard Langer73-69—142
Santiago Luna75-67—142
Colin Montgomerie72-70—142
Steen Tinning72-70—142
Phillip Archer73-70—143
Bradley Dredge71-72—143
Padraig Harrington75-68—143
Thongchai Jaidee73-70—143
Gary Orr71-72—143
Jean-Francois Remesy72-71—143
Jarmo Sandelin70-73—143
Mario Tiziani68-75—143
Y.E. Yang71-72—143
Clark Dennis72-72—144
Ken Duke71-73—144
Tom Gillis70-74—144
Jerry Kelly73-71—144
Simon Khan73-71—144
Doug McGuigan75-69—144
Michael Muehr72-72—144
Timothy O’Neal72-72—144
Phillip Price72-72—144
Patrik Sjoland73-71—144
Paul Streeter73-71—144
Stuart Appleby73-72—145
David Branshaw73-72—145
Peter Fowler73-72—145
Harrison Frazar73-72—145
Richard Green72-73—145
Joakim Haeggman74-71—145
John Kemp74-71—145
Rob Labritz74-71—145
Euan Mcintosh74-71—145
Scott Parel72-73—145
Michele Reale70-75—145
Ken Tanigawa73-72—145
Rich Beem75-71—146
Michael Campbell77-69—146
Niclas Fasth75-71—146
Ricardo Gonzalez73-73—146
Michael Jonzon74-72—146
James Kingston74-72—146
David McKenzie76-70—146
Mauricio Molina72-74—146
Rod Pampling72-74—146
Tim Petrovic74-72—146
Jeev M. Singh69-77—146
Notah Begay76-71—147
Andre Bossert74-73—147
Christian Cevaer73-74—147
Roger Chapman77-70—147
K.J. Choi75-72—147
Darren Clarke73-74—147
Glen Day76-71—147
Hiroyuki Fujita75-72—147
David Gilford74-73—147
Simon Griffiths71-76—147
Grant Hamerton73-74—147
Damian Mooney73-74—147
Tim Weinhart76-71—147
––––––
PGA TOUR
3M Open Scores
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $7.8 million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
Partial 2nd Round
Note: Suspended due to darkness
Lee Hodges 63-64–127
Tyler Duncan 64-67–131
Kevin Streelman 64-68–132
J.T. Poston 66-66–132
Tony Finau 66-66–132
Brandt Snedeker 64-68–132
Emilio Grillo 65-68–133
David Lipsky 69-64–133
Billy Horschel 66-67–133
J.J. Spaun 66-68–134
Hideki Matsuyama 64-70–134
Keith Mitchell 68-66–134
Callum Tarren 66-68–134
Adam Long 70-65–135
Zac Blair 69-66–135
S.H. Kim 71-64–135
Nick Hardy 65-70–135
Adam Svensson 66-69–135
Cam Davis 68-67–135
Grayson Murray 68-67–135
Aaron Baddeley 69-66–135
Tyson Alexander 69-67–136
Eric Cole 70-66–136
Kevin Yu 70-66–136
Ludvig Aberg 72-64–136
Sam Ryder 70-66–136
Patrick Rodgers 69-67–136
Matt Kuchar 67-69–136
Vincent Norman 66-70–136
Martin Laird 68-68–136
Brandon Wu 71-65–136
Frankie Capan III 68-68–136
Beau Hossler 68-69–137
Dylan Wu 70-67–137
Garrick Higgo 68-69–137
Stephan Jaeger 71-66–137
Aaron Rai 69-68–137
Jason Dufner 69-68–137
Kevin Chappell 69-68–137
MJ Daffue 68-69–137
Peter Kuest 71-66–137
Ryan Gerard 69-68–137
Trevor Cone 66-71–137
Kramer Hickok 68-69–137
Justin Suh 65-72–137
Doug Ghim 74-63–137
Ben Griffin 68-69–137
Tom Hoge 68-69–137
Matt Wallace 71-66–137
Mackenzie Hughes 69-68–137
Stewart Cink 74-63–137
Alex Noren 71-66–137
Doc Redman 66-71–137
James Hahn 69-68–137
Max McGreevy68-69–137
Chesson Hadley 71-66–137
Russell Knox 70-67–137
Nate Lashley 68-70–138
C.T. Pan 68-70–138
Trey Mullinax 72-66–138
Chad Ramey 70-68–138
Brice Garnett 71-67–138
Ben Taylor 70-68–138
Matti Schmid 68-70–138
Kaito Onishi 71-67–138
Paul Haley II 70-68–138
Henrik Norlander 67-71–138
Jim Herman 69-69–138
Sam Stevens 69-69–138
Matthias Schwab 67-71–138
Justin Lower 67-71–138
Projected cut line
Chad Collins 71-68–139
Sahith Theegala 72-67–139
Charley Hoffman 71-68–139
Andrew Novak 69-70–139
Ryan Armour 71-68–139
Ryan Palmer 71-68–139
Sean O’Hair72-67–139
Erik van Rooyen 68-71–139
Nicolai Hojgaard 71-68–139
a-Preston Summerhays 70-69–139
Tano Goya 71-68–139
Adam Hadwin 70-69–139
Lucas Glover 71-68–139
Taylor Pendrith 71-68–139
Cameron Young 71-69–140
Justin Thomas 69-71–140
Joel Dahmen 72-68–140
Chris Stroud 71-69–140
Davis Thompson 69-71–140
Brandon Matthews 72-68–140
Harry Hall 70-70–140
Jimmy Walker 73-67–140
Robby Shelton 74-66–140
Brian Stuard 69-71–140
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-69–140
Nick Watney 75-65–140
Taylor Montgomery 68-73–141
Matt NeSmith 71-70–141
Carson Young 72-69–141
K.H. Lee 74-67–141
Robert Streb 70-71–141
Ryan Moore 70-71–141
Mark Hubbard 71-70–141
Richy Werenski 71-70–141
Sungjae Im 70-71–141
Cameron Percy 70-72–142
Satoshi Kodaira 74-68–142
David Hearn 71-71–142
Austin Cook 71-71–142
Jonathan Byrd 71-71–142
Kevin Roy 73-69–142
Carl Yuan 75-67–142
Sepp Straka 71-71–142
Cody Gribble 71-72–143
Ben Martin 73-70–143
Hank Lebioda 71-72–143
Chez Reavie 69-74–143
Troy Merritt 72-71–143
Dylan Frittelli 71-72–143
Kyle Westmoreland 73-70–143
Michael Gligic 73-70–143
Leaderboard
SCORE THRU
Lee Hodges -15 18
Tyler Duncan -11 18
Kevin Streelman -10 18
J.T. Poston -10 18
Tony Finau -10 18
Brandt Snedeker -10 18
Emilio Grillo -9 18
David Lipsky -9 18
Billy Horschel -9 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.