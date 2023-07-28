3M Open Golf

Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn., on Friday.

 AP

BLAINE, Minn. — With the FedEx Cup two weeks away, Lee Hodges can breathe easier. Justin Thomas can’t.

Hodges birdied four of his last six holes for a 7-under 64 and a four-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan on Friday after almost two rounds of the 3M Open.

A nearly two-hour afternoon weather delay led to play being suspended due to darkness with six players yet to finish — none within 10 shots of the lead.

Hodges, the first-round leader and 74th in the FedEx Cup points race, was at 15-under 127. He was 3 under on the front nine and added a 33-foot birdie putt on No. 13, followed by birdies from 14 feet on No. 14 and 11 feet on No. 17.

A lengthy last-hole putt was not enough to overcome a couple bad holes as Thomas aims to make the FedEx Cup playoffs for the eighth straight season. He birdied four of his last five holes to shoot a shot an even-par 71, leaving him 2 under for the tournament and two strokes short.

Thomas, at No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings, has missed five cuts in his last seven starts. The top 70 next week after the Wyndham Championship will advance to the playoffs. Looking to stay in strong consideration for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Thomas has just two top-10 finishes in 14 tournaments since mid-February.

Starting on the back nine, Thomas put two balls in the water on the par-5 18th, falling to 1 under. An errant tee shot and poor chip led to another double bogey on the par-3 fourth, before a strong finishing stretch was punctuated by a 30-foot putt on No. 9.

“This is a good chance for me to learn a little bit about myself and push myself and become better,” Thomas said before the tournament. “I mean, this game, nothing’s given to you. I’ve had great chances to win the FedEx Cup the last five or six years and now I’m trying to make the playoffs. That’s just the way that this sport is. And it can happen to anybody, so you’ve just got to go out and get it.”

He wasn’t the only player to put untimely dents in possible playoff plans by missing the cut. No. 70 K.H. Lee (1 under), No. 72 Davis Thompson (2 under) and No. 90 Gary Woodland (3 over) also get the weekend off.

Duncan, who has missed six cuts in his past eight events and 17 of 27 this season, shot a 67. He has back-to-back bogey-free rounds.

Defending champion Tony Finau (66), J.T. Poston (66), Brandt Snedeker (68) and Kevin Streelman (68) are at 10-under 132.

With one top-10 in 25 starts this season, Streelman is in a rare position.

“I haven’t been in the final groups in a while on a Saturday, so looking forward to that. At my age I don’t have much to lose, so go out and have some fun this weekend,” the 44-year-old Streelman said.

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Steven Alker moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard on Friday with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.

Playing on his birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zealander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka (71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl.

Alker is chasing his second major victory in the over-50 ranks. He won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last year.

Scotland’s Greig Hutcheon (68) is a further stroke back in third.

Overnight leader Jimenez had an opening-round 5-under 66 but dropped down to an eight-way tie for eighth after a 5-over 76, including four bogeys between Nos. 13-17. Jimenez was the first Spaniard to win the tournament, in 2018. Bernhard Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 69 to also share eighth. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.

Defending champion Darren Clarke (74) is 5 over

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.

––––––

Senior British Open 

At Royal Porthcawl GC

Bridgend, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.8 million

Yardage: 7,003; Par: 71

2nd Round

Steven Alker70-68—138

Alex Cejka68-71—139

Greig Hutcheon72-68—140

Paul Broadhurst70-71—141

Anders Hansen72-69—141

Paul Lawrie70-71—141

Vijay Singh69-72—141

Shane Bertsch73-69—142

Emanuele Canonica72-70—142

Keith Horne70-72—142

Miguel Angel Jimenez66-76—142

Bernhard Langer73-69—142

Santiago Luna75-67—142

Colin Montgomerie72-70—142

Steen Tinning72-70—142

Phillip Archer73-70—143

Bradley Dredge71-72—143

Padraig Harrington75-68—143

Thongchai Jaidee73-70—143

Gary Orr71-72—143

Jean-Francois Remesy72-71—143

Jarmo Sandelin70-73—143

Mario Tiziani68-75—143

Y.E. Yang71-72—143

Clark Dennis72-72—144

Ken Duke71-73—144

Tom Gillis70-74—144

Jerry Kelly73-71—144

Simon Khan73-71—144

Doug McGuigan75-69—144

Michael Muehr72-72—144

Timothy O’Neal72-72—144

Phillip Price72-72—144

Patrik Sjoland73-71—144

Paul Streeter73-71—144

Stuart Appleby73-72—145

David Branshaw73-72—145

Peter Fowler73-72—145

Harrison Frazar73-72—145

Richard Green72-73—145

Joakim Haeggman74-71—145

John Kemp74-71—145

Rob Labritz74-71—145

Euan Mcintosh74-71—145

Scott Parel72-73—145

Michele Reale70-75—145

Ken Tanigawa73-72—145

Rich Beem75-71—146

Michael Campbell77-69—146

Niclas Fasth75-71—146

Ricardo Gonzalez73-73—146

Michael Jonzon74-72—146

James Kingston74-72—146

David McKenzie76-70—146

Mauricio Molina72-74—146

Rod Pampling72-74—146

Tim Petrovic74-72—146

Jeev M. Singh69-77—146

Notah Begay76-71—147

Andre Bossert74-73—147

Christian Cevaer73-74—147

Roger Chapman77-70—147

K.J. Choi75-72—147

Darren Clarke73-74—147

Glen Day76-71—147

Hiroyuki Fujita75-72—147

David Gilford74-73—147

Simon Griffiths71-76—147

Grant Hamerton73-74—147

Damian Mooney73-74—147

Tim Weinhart76-71—147

––––––

PGA TOUR

3M Open Scores

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $7.8 million

Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71

Partial 2nd Round

Note: Suspended due to darkness

Lee Hodges 63-64–127

Tyler Duncan 64-67–131

Kevin Streelman 64-68–132

J.T. Poston 66-66–132

Tony Finau 66-66–132

Brandt Snedeker 64-68–132

Emilio Grillo 65-68–133

David Lipsky 69-64–133

Billy Horschel 66-67–133

J.J. Spaun 66-68–134

Hideki Matsuyama 64-70–134

Keith Mitchell 68-66–134

Callum Tarren 66-68–134

Adam Long 70-65–135

Zac Blair 69-66–135

S.H. Kim 71-64–135

Nick Hardy 65-70–135

Adam Svensson 66-69–135

Cam Davis 68-67–135

Grayson Murray 68-67–135

Aaron Baddeley 69-66–135

Tyson Alexander 69-67–136

Eric Cole 70-66–136

Kevin Yu 70-66–136

Ludvig Aberg 72-64–136

Sam Ryder 70-66–136

Patrick Rodgers 69-67–136

Matt Kuchar 67-69–136

Vincent Norman 66-70–136

Martin Laird 68-68–136

Brandon Wu 71-65–136

Frankie Capan III 68-68–136

Beau Hossler 68-69–137

Dylan Wu 70-67–137

Garrick Higgo 68-69–137

Stephan Jaeger 71-66–137

Aaron Rai 69-68–137

Jason Dufner 69-68–137

Kevin Chappell 69-68–137

MJ Daffue 68-69–137

Peter Kuest 71-66–137

Ryan Gerard 69-68–137

Trevor Cone 66-71–137

Kramer Hickok 68-69–137

Justin Suh 65-72–137

Doug Ghim 74-63–137

Ben Griffin 68-69–137

Tom Hoge 68-69–137

Matt Wallace 71-66–137

Mackenzie Hughes 69-68–137

Stewart Cink 74-63–137

Alex Noren 71-66–137

Doc Redman 66-71–137

James Hahn 69-68–137

Max McGreevy68-69–137

Chesson Hadley 71-66–137

Russell Knox 70-67–137

Nate Lashley 68-70–138

C.T. Pan 68-70–138

Trey Mullinax 72-66–138

Chad Ramey 70-68–138

Brice Garnett 71-67–138

Ben Taylor 70-68–138

Matti Schmid 68-70–138

Kaito Onishi 71-67–138

Paul Haley II 70-68–138

Henrik Norlander 67-71–138

Jim Herman 69-69–138

Sam Stevens 69-69–138

Matthias Schwab 67-71–138

Justin Lower 67-71–138

Projected cut line

Chad Collins 71-68–139

Sahith Theegala 72-67–139

Charley Hoffman 71-68–139

Andrew Novak 69-70–139

Ryan Armour 71-68–139

Ryan Palmer 71-68–139

Sean O’Hair72-67–139

Erik van Rooyen 68-71–139

Nicolai Hojgaard 71-68–139

a-Preston Summerhays 70-69–139

Tano Goya 71-68–139

Adam Hadwin 70-69–139

Lucas Glover 71-68–139

Taylor Pendrith 71-68–139

Cameron Young 71-69–140

Justin Thomas 69-71–140

Joel Dahmen 72-68–140

Chris Stroud 71-69–140

Davis Thompson 69-71–140

Brandon Matthews 72-68–140

Harry Hall 70-70–140

Jimmy Walker 73-67–140

Robby Shelton 74-66–140

Brian Stuard 69-71–140

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-69–140

Nick Watney 75-65–140

Taylor Montgomery 68-73–141

Matt NeSmith 71-70–141

Carson Young 72-69–141

K.H. Lee 74-67–141

Robert Streb 70-71–141

Ryan Moore 70-71–141

Mark Hubbard 71-70–141

Richy Werenski 71-70–141

Sungjae Im 70-71–141

Cameron Percy 70-72–142

Satoshi Kodaira 74-68–142

David Hearn 71-71–142

Austin Cook 71-71–142

Jonathan Byrd 71-71–142

Kevin Roy 73-69–142

Carl Yuan 75-67–142

Sepp Straka 71-71–142

Cody Gribble 71-72–143

Ben Martin 73-70–143

Hank Lebioda 71-72–143

Chez Reavie 69-74–143

Troy Merritt 72-71–143

Dylan Frittelli 71-72–143

Kyle Westmoreland 73-70–143

Michael Gligic 73-70–143

Leaderboard

SCORE THRU

Lee Hodges -15       18

Tyler Duncan -11       18

Kevin Streelman -10       18

J.T. Poston -10       18

Tony Finau -10       18

Brandt Snedeker -10       18

Emilio Grillo -9        18

David Lipsky -9        18

Billy Horschel -9        18

