Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.