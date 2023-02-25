While competing in the Friday Night Mixed J&B Garage Singles League at Sunset Lanes, Tim Holt rolled his first career 300 game.
• Pam Dorfi’s Styling Salon won the third section of the PNA League. They ended the section with 24 wins. Team members are Pam Dorfi, Rosalyn Smith, Dave Ankney, and Jerry Miller. Herrmann‘s Water finished second with 22 wins while Sharpsville VFW Post 6404 was third with 20.
Team season highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Lock Stock & Barrel (2225), team members are Don Daisley, Pam McKinnnon, Cathy Smith, and Brian Blair; (2) Clark House (2031), and (3) Sharon VFW Post 1138. Handicap Series: (1) Pam Dorfi’s Styling Salon (2279), (2) Glancy’s Lawn Care (2256), and (3) Big Mac’s Sealing & Coating (2227).
Scratch game: (1) Warehouse Sales (756), team members are Sandy Gregory, Helene Lehnhardt, Dave Webster, and Andrew Lefteris; (2) Erme’s Distributing (751), and (3) Marsteller Auto (710). Handicap game: (1) Herrmann’s Water (826), team members are Lorraine Szugye, Christina Forster, Billy Forester, and Ralph Smith; (2) Joni’s Styling Salon (791), and (3) Pizza Joe’s (786).
Men’s individual highs go to the following. Scratch series: (1) Blair (710), (2) Smith (707), and (3) Brian Geisel (655). Handicap series: (1) Walt Dorfi (784), (2) Kurt Szugye (762), and (3) Andrew Leftheris (762).
Scratch game: (1) Darren McAninch (279), (2) Daisley (278), and (3) George Moss (257). Handicap game: (1) Michael Howard (299), (2) Fred Smith (295), and (3) Nick Lefteris (293).
Women’s highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Jenn Boyle (634), (2) Deanna Johnson (565), and (3) Leonor Davis (546). Handicap series: (1) Fran Dawson (750), (2) Kara Lawler (715), and (3) Dodie Moss (712).
Scratch game: (1) Dolly Szugye (252), (2) Stacia Pascale (220), and (3) Jeanette Tolone (211). Handicap game: (1) Cathy Smith (292), (2) Becky Fox (269), and (3) Tammy Bonanni (268).
Brian Geisel leads the men in average with 205. Blair is second with 196, while Daisley is third with 195. The women are led by Jenn Boyle with 177. Dolly Szugye is second with 170, and Cathy Smith is third with 167.
• The SteelCurtain won the third session of the Reynolds VFW League with 18 wins, team members are Randy Snider, Terri Kaster, Craig Syersak, Brenton Kaster, and Greg McKnight; Team Rhino, The F.O.’S, and Munsoned tied for second with 17 wins.
Team highs go to the following (all scratch). Game: (1) Team Rhino (1000), team members are Donna Dumey, George Emmett, Chris Lysek, Jay Pierce, and Brian Uhrin; (2) Penguins (975), and (3) Team 8 (963). Series: (1) Team Rhino (2806), (2) Penguins (2758), and (3) Team 6 (2669).
Individual highs are held by the following (all scratch). Game: (1-tie) Uhrin/Lysek (299), (2) Helm (267), and (3) John Fry (264). Series: (1) Lysek (731), (2) Guy Brooks (694), and (3) Uhrin (689).
Uhrin is the average leader with 204. Helm is second with 195. Lysek is third with 192, and Fry is fourth with 187.
• Don’t Give A Split won the second section of the Saturday Night Mixed League that competes at Reynolds Lanes. They ended with 29 wins. Team members are Mike Miller, Scott Gregg, Gina Gregg, Joe Difede, and Ed Lineberger. Strikes-R-Us finished second with 27 wins, while Where’s Waldo was third with 23.
Team season highs are held by the following. Scratch game: (1) Where’s Waldo (1049), team members are Tim Lindus, Jen Lindus, Mike Lindus, Steve Wilson, and Tera Wilson; (2) Don’t Give A Split (1046), and (3) Strikes-R-Us (1005). Handicap game: (1) Where’s Waldo (1206), (2) Deep in the Pocket (1182), and (3) Busters (1169).
Scratch series: (1), Where’s Waldo (2927), (2) Don’t Give A Split (2908), and (3) Strikes-R-Us (2753). Handicap series: (1) Where’s Waldo (3398), (2) Unpredictables (3306), and (3) Deep in the Pocket (3300).
Individual highs go to the following (both men and women are scratch only). Men’s game: (1) Brandon Evans (300), (2) Eric Mansfield (268), and (3) Sam Troyer (265). Men’s series: (1) Evans (716), (2) Troyer (697), and (3) Tyler Kitch (693).
Women’s game: (1) Ashleigh Evens (257), (2) Gina Gregg (246), and Heather Auxier (239). Series: (1) Ashleigh Evans (691), (2) Tera Wilson (676), and (3) Gina Gregg (637).
Brandon Evans is the men’s average leader with 203. Lineberger is second with 195, and Kitch is third with 189.Ashleigh Evans leads the women with 193. Tera Wilson is second with 10, and Jen Lindus is third with 178.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached by e-mailing guru8942@verizon.net.
