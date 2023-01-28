SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern California native Max Homa came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world.
Homa reeled in Sam Ryder, who was trying for a wire-to-wire win, and then held off Bradley and Collin Morikawa for his sixth PGA Tour win and fourth in his home state. He took the Genesis at Riviera in 2021 and has won the Fortinet Championship in Nampa in consecutive years.
Homa closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 13-under 275. He made a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and pumped his right fist before greeting wife Lacey and infant son Cam just off the green.
Bradley also shot a 66 on the South Course. Morikawa shot 69 and finished at 10 under. Ryder shot 75, his worst round of the week, and tied for fourth with Sahith Theegala (70) and Sungjae Im (70) at 9 under.
Rahm shot a 74, his worst round of the week, and tied for seventh at 8 under with Jason Day (68), a two-time Farmers winner. Rahm got his first PGA Tour win here in 2017 and then won the U.S. Open in 2021 at the municipal course that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Rahm won The American Express at PGA West last weekend and at the Sentry Tournament of Champions three weekends ago at Kapalua.
Homa, playing in the group ahead of Ryder, Rahm and Tony Finau, took the lead at 12 under by curling in a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th after a 226-yard tee shot. Ryder, who wore magenta joggers, had a double-bogey 6 on the 15th to drop to 10 under.
Ryder, who eagled his first hole of the tournament, was in a three-way tie for first after the opening round and had sole possession of the lead after the second and third rounds.
After making an impressive run up the leaderboard on Friday to move into sole possession of second place, two shots behind Ryder, Rahm bogeyed No. 1 and missed a birdie putt by inches on No. 4 before his round fell apart on the par-4 No. 5.
Rahm drove into a fairway bunker and then flew the green into the thick rough. It took him three shots to chop his way out of the rough and by the time he sank a nine-foot putt, he had tumbled into a tie for fifth.
Divots: San Diegan Phil Mickelson, a defector to the LIV Tour, took a shot at Ryder's pants when he tweeted: “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this weeks leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.”
------
Farmers Insurance Open Scores
La Jolla, Calif.
a-Torrey Pines - South (Host Course): 7,765 yards; Par 72
b-Torrey Pines - North: 7,258 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.7 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
Max Homa 68b-70a-71a-66a—275
Keegan Bradley 70a-73b-68a-66a—277
Collin Morikawa 67b-72a-70a-69a—278
Sungjae Im 68a-74b-67a-70a—279
Sam Ryder 64b-68a-72a-75a—279
Sahith Theegala 66b-72a-71a-70a—279
Jason Day 68b-71a-73a-68a—280
Jon Rahm 73a-67b-66a-74a—280
Tony Finau 73a-71b-64a-73a—281
Hideki Matsuyama 70b-73a-69a-69a—281
Rickie Fowler 72a-72b-67a-72a—283
Taylor Moore 72a-68b-72a-71a—283
Erik Barnes 72b-72a-71a-69a—284
Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b-71a-73a—284
Xander Schauffele 72b-71a-69a-72a—284
Sam Stevens 66a-72b-73a-73a—284
Jimmy Walker 69a-71b-72a-72a—284
Justin Rose 73a-70b-70a-72a—285
Kevin Tway 72a-72b-69a-72a—285
Seonghyeon Kim 67b-74a-69a-76a—286
Peter Malnati 69b-74a-72a-71a—286
Adam Schenk 71a-73b-68a-74a—286
Brendan Steele 65b-70a-76a-75a—286
Justin Suh 68b-75a-71a-72a—286
Brent Grant 64b-74a-77a-72a—287
Si Woo Kim 69a-73b-72a-73a—287
Luke List 67b-75a-73a-72a—287
Callum Tarren 71a-69b-72a-75a—287
Justin Thomas 68a-74b-73a-72a—287
Jhonattan Vegas 68b-75a-70a-74a—287
Ben Griffin 67a-72b-77a-72a—288
Maverick McNealy 69b-74a-71a-74a—288
Taylor Montgomery 67a-71b-75a-75a—288
Trey Mullinax 71a-73b-70a-74a—288
Augusto Nunez 72a-69b-75a-72a—288
Scott Piercy 69a-75b-70a-74a—288
Dean Burmester 71a-70b-72a-76a—289
Wyndham Clark 68b-74a-76a-71a—289
Thomas Detry 68b-75a-70a-76a—289
Dylan Frittelli 70a-74b-72a-73a—289
Lanto Griffin 67b-75a-70a-77a—289
Alex Smalley 71a-73b-71a-74a—289
Michael Thompson 69a-75b-72a-73a—289
Emiliano Grillo 72a-70b-74a-74a—290
Adam Hadwin 70a-74b-70a-76a—290
Nick Hardy 71a-73b-73a-73a—290
Harry Higgs 66b-77a-72a-75a—290
Michael Kim 69b-74a-70a-77a—290
Seung-Yul Noh 70b-73a-74a-73a—290
Vincent Norrman 67a-71b-77a-75a—290
Kevin Yu 73a-70b-70a-77a—290
Aaron Rai 64b-78a-74a-75a—291
Cameron Champ 70a-72b-73a-77a—292
Austin Cook 74b-70a-73a-75a—292
Tano Goya 70a-67b-79a-76a—292
Garrick Higgo 66b-76a-72a-78a—292
Stephan Jaeger 69a-72b-76a-75a—292
Satoshi Kodaira 68b-75a-74a-75a—292
Trevor Werbylo 71a-72b-73a-76a—292
Taylor Pendrith 69b-75a-72a-77a—293
Kevin Streelman 73a-70b-74a-76a—293
Byeong Hun An 68b-72a-71a-83a—294
Zecheng Dou 70a-74b-71a-79a—294
Paul Haley 68b-75a-74a-77a—294
Ryan Palmer 71b-71a-70a-82a—294
Gary Woodland 66b-77a-78a-73a—294
Taiga Semikawa 74a-70b-72a-79a—295
Robby Shelton 70a-74b-75a-76a—295
Scott Harrington 74a-70b-74a-78a—296
Andrew Novak 66a-73b-80a-77a—296
Davis Thompson 71a-71b-74a-80a—296
Scott Brown 69b-75a-77a-77a—298
Adam Long 71b-73a-76a-79a—299
