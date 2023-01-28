Farmers Insurance Open Golf

Max Homa tees off on the second hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Saturday.

 AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern California native Max Homa came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world.

Homa reeled in Sam Ryder, who was trying for a wire-to-wire win, and then held off Bradley and Collin Morikawa for his sixth PGA Tour win and fourth in his home state. He took the Genesis at Riviera in 2021 and has won the Fortinet Championship in Nampa in consecutive years.

Homa closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 13-under 275. He made a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and pumped his right fist before greeting wife Lacey and infant son Cam just off the green.

Bradley also shot a 66 on the South Course. Morikawa shot 69 and finished at 10 under. Ryder shot 75, his worst round of the week, and tied for fourth with Sahith Theegala (70) and Sungjae Im (70) at 9 under.

Rahm shot a 74, his worst round of the week, and tied for seventh at 8 under with Jason Day (68), a two-time Farmers winner. Rahm got his first PGA Tour win here in 2017 and then won the U.S. Open in 2021 at the municipal course that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Rahm won The American Express at PGA West last weekend and at the Sentry Tournament of Champions three weekends ago at Kapalua.

Homa, playing in the group ahead of Ryder, Rahm and Tony Finau, took the lead at 12 under by curling in a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th after a 226-yard tee shot. Ryder, who wore magenta joggers, had a double-bogey 6 on the 15th to drop to 10 under.

Ryder, who eagled his first hole of the tournament, was in a three-way tie for first after the opening round and had sole possession of the lead after the second and third rounds.

After making an impressive run up the leaderboard on Friday to move into sole possession of second place, two shots behind Ryder, Rahm bogeyed No. 1 and missed a birdie putt by inches on No. 4 before his round fell apart on the par-4 No. 5.

Rahm drove into a fairway bunker and then flew the green into the thick rough. It took him three shots to chop his way out of the rough and by the time he sank a nine-foot putt, he had tumbled into a tie for fifth.

Divots: San Diegan Phil Mickelson, a defector to the LIV Tour, took a shot at Ryder's pants when he tweeted: “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this weeks leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.”

------

Farmers Insurance Open Scores

La Jolla, Calif.

a-Torrey Pines - South (Host Course): 7,765 yards; Par 72

b-Torrey Pines - North: 7,258 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.7 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Max Homa 68b-70a-71a-66a—275

Keegan Bradley 70a-73b-68a-66a—277

Collin Morikawa 67b-72a-70a-69a—278

Sungjae Im 68a-74b-67a-70a—279

Sam Ryder 64b-68a-72a-75a—279

Sahith Theegala 66b-72a-71a-70a—279

Jason Day 68b-71a-73a-68a—280

Jon Rahm 73a-67b-66a-74a—280

Tony Finau 73a-71b-64a-73a—281

Hideki Matsuyama 70b-73a-69a-69a—281

Rickie Fowler 72a-72b-67a-72a—283

Taylor Moore 72a-68b-72a-71a—283

Erik Barnes 72b-72a-71a-69a—284

Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b-71a-73a—284

Xander Schauffele 72b-71a-69a-72a—284

Sam Stevens 66a-72b-73a-73a—284

Jimmy Walker 69a-71b-72a-72a—284

Justin Rose 73a-70b-70a-72a—285

Kevin Tway 72a-72b-69a-72a—285

Seonghyeon Kim 67b-74a-69a-76a—286

Peter Malnati 69b-74a-72a-71a—286

Adam Schenk 71a-73b-68a-74a—286

Brendan Steele 65b-70a-76a-75a—286

Justin Suh 68b-75a-71a-72a—286

Brent Grant 64b-74a-77a-72a—287

Si Woo Kim 69a-73b-72a-73a—287

Luke List 67b-75a-73a-72a—287

Callum Tarren 71a-69b-72a-75a—287

Justin Thomas 68a-74b-73a-72a—287

Jhonattan Vegas 68b-75a-70a-74a—287

Ben Griffin 67a-72b-77a-72a—288

Maverick McNealy 69b-74a-71a-74a—288

Taylor Montgomery 67a-71b-75a-75a—288

Trey Mullinax 71a-73b-70a-74a—288

Augusto Nunez 72a-69b-75a-72a—288

Scott Piercy 69a-75b-70a-74a—288

Dean Burmester 71a-70b-72a-76a—289

Wyndham Clark 68b-74a-76a-71a—289

Thomas Detry 68b-75a-70a-76a—289

Dylan Frittelli 70a-74b-72a-73a—289

Lanto Griffin 67b-75a-70a-77a—289

Alex Smalley 71a-73b-71a-74a—289

Michael Thompson 69a-75b-72a-73a—289

Emiliano Grillo 72a-70b-74a-74a—290

Adam Hadwin 70a-74b-70a-76a—290

Nick Hardy 71a-73b-73a-73a—290

Harry Higgs 66b-77a-72a-75a—290

Michael Kim 69b-74a-70a-77a—290

Seung-Yul Noh 70b-73a-74a-73a—290

Vincent Norrman 67a-71b-77a-75a—290

Kevin Yu 73a-70b-70a-77a—290

Aaron Rai 64b-78a-74a-75a—291

Cameron Champ 70a-72b-73a-77a—292

Austin Cook 74b-70a-73a-75a—292

Tano Goya 70a-67b-79a-76a—292

Garrick Higgo 66b-76a-72a-78a—292

Stephan Jaeger 69a-72b-76a-75a—292

Satoshi Kodaira 68b-75a-74a-75a—292

Trevor Werbylo 71a-72b-73a-76a—292

Taylor Pendrith 69b-75a-72a-77a—293

Kevin Streelman 73a-70b-74a-76a—293

Byeong Hun An 68b-72a-71a-83a—294

Zecheng Dou 70a-74b-71a-79a—294

Paul Haley 68b-75a-74a-77a—294

Ryan Palmer 71b-71a-70a-82a—294

Gary Woodland 66b-77a-78a-73a—294

Taiga Semikawa 74a-70b-72a-79a—295

Robby Shelton 70a-74b-75a-76a—295

Scott Harrington 74a-70b-74a-78a—296

Andrew Novak 66a-73b-80a-77a—296

Davis Thompson 71a-71b-74a-80a—296

Scott Brown 69b-75a-77a-77a—298

Adam Long 71b-73a-76a-79a—299

Tags

Trending Video